 »   »   »  Sanju Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Rakes In Humongous Moolah

Asim Azhar

"The most important message #Sanju delivers is to never just believe what the headlines or people say. Research is key."



KRKBOXOFFICE

"Film #Sanju has opened a big market for all the accused ppl. Now Salman khan also will make his biography to tell his version of all his crimes to prove himself innocent!"



Prashanth Rangaswamy

"#Sanju interval - Witnessing the performance of Nadippu Arakkan Ranbir Kapoor - Every cell of him performs. Rajkumar Hirani is GOD. Not finding apt words to describe the joy of watching this one hell of a movie."



Bira..

"And the Biggest opener of 2018 goes to... Ranbir Kapoor #Sanju."



Sumit Kadel

"We have 4 major festivals in India which is considered best for box office collections. EID Festival, Diwali festival, Christmas Festival & Rajkumar Hirani Festival. #Sanju"



Shashank Gautam

"India is blessed to have an actor like Ranbir Kapoor #Sanju"



Meena

"#Sanju outstanding movie , outstanding performance by ranbir kapoor! He deserves jadoo ki chapi & praise from his dad rishi kapoor."



Rahul Raut

Riks

"Ranbir delivers one of his best acting in #Sanju. Vicky kaushal sensational performance. Everyone's act is so apt & well driven. Hirani."

