 »   »   »  Sanju Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Rakes In Humongous Moolah

Related Articles
- Ranbir Kapoor's Girlfriend Alia Bhatt Finally Gives Her Review On Sanju!
- SPOILER ALERT! These Scenes From Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Stay With You For A Long Time
- When Sanjay Dutt's First Wife Richa Said, ''Madhuri Dixit Has Ditched Him; He Will Be Shattered''
- Sanju First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Most INSANE Moolah For A Ranbir Kapoor Movie Ever!
- Paresh Rawal Compares Ranbir Kapoor Acting Prowess With Robert De Niro!
- Sanju Review: Ranbir Kapoor Hits A Sixer With Rajkumar Hirani's Engaging Storytelling!
- Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Gets Leaked Online In HD Quality?
- Sanjay Dutt's Friend Thrashes Him! Reveals His Mother Nargis Dutt Turned Him Into A Spoilt Brat!
- Sanju Celebs Review: Bollywood Stars Cry After Watching The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
- Sanju Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
- Dia Mirza Gifts Mother India Poster To Sanjay Dutt Worth Rs 1,45,000
- Ranbir Kapoor Is Not Recluse Or Moody- Paresh Rawal Opens Up About His Reel Life Son From Sanju!
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has broke all the records at the box office on the very first day of its release, as it collected Rs 34.75 Crore on Friday (Day 1) and it looks like there's no stopping the movie, as it received rave reviews from all the corners and even movie critics praised the biopic and called it a masterpiece. Sanju even surpassed Salman Khan's Race 3 at the box office on the first day.
The second day box office collection (Day 2) Saturday for Sanju is Rs 38.60 Crore as the good reviews and word of mouth about the film has spread all across the country. The footfall at the theatres are impressive as well and we've got a box office winner in Sanju. Sanju has collected Rs 73.65 Crore at the box office within two days of its release and is expected to cross Rs 100 Crore on Sunday (Day 3). That is indeed huge!
Asim Azhar
"The most important message #Sanju delivers is to never just believe what the headlines or people say. Research is key."
KRKBOXOFFICE
"Film #Sanju has opened a big market for all the accused ppl. Now Salman khan also will make his biography to tell his version of all his crimes to prove himself innocent!"
Prashanth Rangaswamy
"#Sanju interval - Witnessing the performance of Nadippu Arakkan Ranbir Kapoor - Every cell of him performs. Rajkumar Hirani is GOD. Not finding apt words to describe the joy of watching this one hell of a movie."
Bira..
"And the Biggest opener of 2018 goes to... Ranbir Kapoor #Sanju."
Sumit Kadel
"We have 4 major festivals in India which is considered best for box office collections. EID Festival, Diwali festival, Christmas Festival & Rajkumar Hirani Festival. #Sanju"
Shashank Gautam
"India is blessed to have an actor like Ranbir Kapoor #Sanju"
Meena
"#Sanju outstanding movie , outstanding performance by ranbir kapoor! He deserves jadoo ki chapi & praise from his dad rishi kapoor."
Rahul Raut
"#Sanju outstanding movie , outstanding performance by ranbir kapoor! He deserves jadoo ki chapi & praise from his dad rishi kapoor."
Riks
"Ranbir delivers one of his best acting in #Sanju. Vicky kaushal sensational performance. Everyone's act is so apt & well driven. Hirani."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.