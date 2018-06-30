English
 Sanju Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Rakes In Humongous Moolah

Sanju Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Rakes In Humongous Moolah

Posted By:
    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has broke all the records at the box office on the very first day of its release, as it collected Rs 34.75 Crore on Friday (Day 1) and it looks like there's no stopping the movie, as it received rave reviews from all the corners and even movie critics praised the biopic and called it a masterpiece. Sanju even surpassed Salman Khan's Race 3 at the box office on the first day and is expected to be tehe highest grossing movie of the year in the weekend collection.

    The second day box office collection (Day 2) Saturday for Sanju is expected to be Rs 40 Crore as the good reviews and word of mouth about the film has spread all across the country. The footfall at the theatres are impressive as well and we've got a box office winner in Sanju.

    Asim Azhar

    "The most important message #Sanju delivers is to never just believe what the headlines or people say. Research is key."

    KRKBOXOFFICE

    "Film #Sanju has opened a big market for all the accused ppl. Now Salman khan also will make his biography to tell his version of all his crimes to prove himself innocent!"

    Prashanth Rangaswamy

    "#Sanju interval - Witnessing the performance of Nadippu Arakkan Ranbir Kapoor - Every cell of him performs. Rajkumar Hirani is GOD. Not finding apt words to describe the joy of watching this one hell of a movie."

    Bira..

    "And the Biggest opener of 2018 goes to... Ranbir Kapoor #Sanju."

    Sumit Kadel

    "We have 4 major festivals in India which is considered best for box office collections. EID Festival, Diwali festival, Christmas Festival & Rajkumar Hirani Festival. #Sanju"

    Shashank Gautam

    "India is blessed to have an actor like Ranbir Kapoor #Sanju"

    Meena

    "#Sanju outstanding movie , outstanding performance by ranbir kapoor! He deserves jadoo ki chapi & praise from his dad rishi kapoor."

    Rahul Raut

    "#Sanju outstanding movie , outstanding performance by ranbir kapoor! He deserves jadoo ki chapi & praise from his dad rishi kapoor."

    Riks

    "Ranbir delivers one of his best acting in #Sanju. Vicky kaushal sensational performance. Everyone's act is so apt & well driven. Hirani."


    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 23:55 [IST]
