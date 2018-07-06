 »   »   »  Sanju Thursday Box Office Collection: Ranbir Achieves A Milestone; A First 200 Crore Film For Him!

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju based on the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt continues its golden run at the box office. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial film has not only been winning hearts of the audience but also minting moolah at the box office. Breaking records at the box office, Sanju emerged to be the highest opener of the year and has now entered the coveted 200 crore club. It's Ranbir Kapoor's 200 crore film!

While Sanjay Dutt's life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju brings to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.



Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#RanbirKapoor - Dir @RajkumarHirani 's #Sanju crosses the ₹ 200 Cr Nett mark in just one week in #India Phenomenal Box Office run continues.."



Meanwhile, praises continue to pour for this Ranbir Kapoor starrer on Twitter. Check out what some of them have to share-



Nakuul Mehta @NakuulMehta "It's been a couple day since i watched #Sanju , what remains is these two wonderful gentlemen, who shone through with their towering performance. @vickykaushal09 & Ranbir. Both truly limitless."

Alankrita Shrivastava @alankrita601 "How fantastic is @vickykaushal09 in #Sanju! One of the finest actors of this generation, I daresay. And such an absolute delight to watch. This is his year, and I am certain, his decade. May he continue to surprise us."

S. @saleha_xo "Watched #Sanju & totally loved it. #RanbirKapoor is such a fabulous actor & I don't think anyone else would have done it better. There were so many emotional scenes & he portrayed everything perfectly."

Infinitely Crazy @ManCrushOnFawad "#RanbirKapoor and @vickykaushal09 deserve a national award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for #Sanju Ranbir's national award is long pending."

Manish Kumar Lal @Manish_Kr_Lal "#Sanju is all about #Sunil_Dutt and #Sanjay_Dutt's imperfectly perfect relationships. The moments between the #father_son duo will leave you with teary eyes."

POOJA @iPoojaPatel My respect and love for Sunil Dutt is now on another level. What a great father he was #Sanju

Akash D Patel "#RanbirKapoor in #Sanju What one word we can use for his performance: Flawless, effortless, unbeatable, smooth, mature, fantastic, amazing, great, incredible, etc. It was astonishing. He is getting mature actor day by day. #Sanju is his best work till date."

Jena Mehta @crazy_jena "Lets all take a minute to thank the most underrated actor of all times @SirPareshRawal who played #SunilDutt equally well in #Sanju."

