 »   »   »  Sanju Tuesday (5 Days) Box Office Collection: Ranbir's Hard Work Pays Off; Film Unstoppable At BO!

Related Articles
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Gives Ranbir Kapoor's Career New Boost!
- Cinematographer Ravi Varman: Ranbir Kapoor Has Given A Sterling Performance In Sanju
- Did Neetu Indirectly Blame Deepika & Katrina Kaif For Their Failed Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor?
- SANJU SUCCESS: Ranbir Kapoor Says It's Amazing To Compete Against Ranveer Singh's Role Of 'Khilji'
- Rishi Kapoor Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Marry His Boyfriend Ayan Mukerji & Not Girlfriend Alia Bhatt?
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Her Ex Beau Sidharth Malhotra Under A Roof; This Is What Happened Next!
- Sanju Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza & Others Have A Big Party! Pictures
- Sanju Monday (4 Days) Box Office Collection: This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Continues To Roar!
- Sanju Box Office: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Registers A Good Opening Weekend In Kochi!
- Sanju: Meet The Real Life Kamli In Sanjay Dutt's Life!
- Cheers Ranbir Kapoor! Your Father Rishi Kapoor Is All Praises For You For This Reason
- Sanju First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Report: This Ranbir Kapoor Film Sets Box Office On Fire!
Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is smashing all box office records. From becoming the highest opening day grosser to becoming the highest opening weekend earner for 2018, the film has set the box office on fire and continues to impress the audience.
Ranbir's impressive act and Rajkumar Hirani's effective story-telling has turned out to be a winning combo. The biopic based on the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has now crossed the 150 crore mark. The film is winning hearts not just in India but also all over the world! Reportedly theatres in Dubai remain open for 24 hours due to the high demand of shows for the film.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN... Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 200 cr+ in Week 1... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: ₹ 167.51 cr. India biz... Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status."
Meanwhile, the film continues to get a thumbs up from Twitteratis. Here's what some of them had to say-
Akshay Kr. Yadav @AKY_SRKFan
#Sanju is the best film I have seen in a theater. #RanbirKapoor disappears into the character of #SanjayDutt. The film is an honest portrayal of a very controversial man. Big Salute to @duttsanjay for sharing his honest story whole heartedly & it just shows the man he is."
Venugopal @venug4sap58
"#Sanju one of the best movies seen in a long time. Ranbir's transformation is total and brilliant performance. And Vicky is the kind of actor that hindi cinema needs desperately. Great job Hirani!!!"
Priya Gupta @priyagupta999
"Ranbir...Being saying it for 7 years, May be now you will agree with me. You are our finest actor & now a bonafide superstar!!! Your portrayal as #Sanju is outstanding!!! My Best Actor Award going to you..Wanted to hug you after seeing the film!!! @RajkumarHirani @RanbirKapoorFC"
Subhash Ghai @SubhashGhai1
"Hats off n Full marks to writers @abhijatj904 n writer plus director editor @RajkumarHirani for designing a perfect screenplay of #Sanju out of a very complexed story of @duttsanjay with his two selected chapters of drug victim n jail for arms thru father n a friend prospective."
Sweta Sharma @ginni2209
"@vickykaushal09 You are the soul of #sanju. Thank you for making it worth watching."
Megha Shah Desani @MeghaShahDesani
"#Sanju, a film that leaves u wanting 4 more..@duttsanjay please don't stop the story, that's how I felt when the movie stopped reeling. Leave aside the bad stories of ur life, there is so much good to learn from this film: Good Parenting, Friendship,Value of Life, Courage."
Richard Rekhy @richardrekhy
"Saw the movie #Sanju . Hats off to #RajkumarHirani for making such an outstanding movie. #RanbirKapoor played the role of Sanjay Dutt to the hilt it came so naturally. Pedigree of the Kapoor heritage was stamped all over. Loved the last song #BabaBoltaHaiBasHoGaya."
The Revenge @TheRevenge121
"Through #Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has raised the bar to that level where only he can reach. None of his contemporaries can even touch that bar. Now RK's performance in #Brahmastra awaits... #RanbirKapoor."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.