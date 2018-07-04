 »   »   »  Sanju Tuesday (5 Days) Box Office Collection: Ranbir's Hard Work Pays Off; Film Unstoppable At BO!

Akshay Kr. Yadav @AKY_SRKFan

#Sanju is the best film I have seen in a theater. #RanbirKapoor disappears into the character of #SanjayDutt. The film is an honest portrayal of a very controversial man. Big Salute to @duttsanjay for sharing his honest story whole heartedly & it just shows the man he is."



Venugopal @venug4sap58

"#Sanju one of the best movies seen in a long time. Ranbir's transformation is total and brilliant performance. And Vicky is the kind of actor that hindi cinema needs desperately. Great job Hirani!!!"



Priya Gupta @priyagupta999

"Ranbir...Being saying it for 7 years, May be now you will agree with me. You are our finest actor & now a bonafide superstar!!! Your portrayal as #Sanju is outstanding!!! My Best Actor Award going to you..Wanted to hug you after seeing the film!!! @RajkumarHirani @RanbirKapoorFC"



Subhash Ghai @SubhashGhai1

"Hats off n Full marks to writers @abhijatj904 n writer plus director editor @RajkumarHirani for designing a perfect screenplay of #Sanju out of a very complexed story of @duttsanjay with his two selected chapters of drug victim n jail for arms thru father n a friend prospective."



Sweta Sharma @ginni2209

"@vickykaushal09 You are the soul of #sanju. Thank you for making it worth watching."



Megha Shah Desani @MeghaShahDesani

"#Sanju, a film that leaves u wanting 4 more..@duttsanjay please don't stop the story, that's how I felt when the movie stopped reeling. Leave aside the bad stories of ur life, there is so much good to learn from this film: Good Parenting, Friendship,Value of Life, Courage."



Richard Rekhy @richardrekhy

"Saw the movie #Sanju . Hats off to #RajkumarHirani for making such an outstanding movie. #RanbirKapoor played the role of Sanjay Dutt to the hilt it came so naturally. Pedigree of the Kapoor heritage was stamped all over. Loved the last song #BabaBoltaHaiBasHoGaya."



The Revenge @TheRevenge121

"Through #Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has raised the bar to that level where only he can reach. None of his contemporaries can even touch that bar. Now RK's performance in #Brahmastra awaits... #RanbirKapoor."

