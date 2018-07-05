 »   »   »  Sanju Wednesday Box Office Collection: This Ranbir Kapoor Film Continues To Have A Strong Hold!

Ratnesh Pathak @RatneshPathak15

"Love to see #Sanju movie based on my favorite star @duttsanjay All your journey of life in ups and downs. Great acting by #RanbirKapoor #Munnabhai keep shining."



AKANKSHA SAHU @akanksha_sahu03

"Sanju was wonderful, An amazing bond between a father and his son and also between two friends.Thank you @RajkumarHirani sir for making us laugh, cry, think and realize at the same time. Amazing work by @ranveerkapoor20 and @vickykaushal09 was excellent. #SanjuMovie #Sanju"



Shreya Tamang @shreyaghishing

"@mkoirala Maam i m your big admirer since my Childhood... ..the way you protrayed #NargisDutt in #sanju was Fantastic and you still look sooo beautifull ... #LotsOfLove #RanbirKapoor"



Rituu Jain @RituuJain

" @vickykaushal09 #Sanju wouldn't be #Sanju without #Kamli You added the alluring spark in the film with such panache n versatility in your performance. Salute!"



Nela Ticket @Justrevyu

"@RajkumarHirani Sir irrespective of the story u choose to tell us, you will always make audience come ut of hall with heavy hearts and eyes filled with happy tears. There is no other filmmaker in India who is as good as u in this genre. Period. #SANJU"



Akhilesh Jain @AkhileshJain91

"@SirPareshRawal ji.. Ur portrayal of Dutt sahab in #Sanju was examplary. All the father-son bonding scenes left me teary eyed. Will definitely watch it again. Lots of love."



Piyush Sharma @9797piyush

"Noone comes close to @RajkumarHirani in making movies in india!! #sanju was so good at every level👌👌 Funny emotional but most of all engaging such that you wouldn't feel how long it was! @vickykaushal09 👌👌 #RanbirKapoor is back with probably his best performance ever."











Stuti Sinha @stutisinha11

"@vickykaushal09 - Raazi, Lust Stories, Love per square foot and now Sanju! #iamafan and if there's anyone I would watch #sanju for again it will be for Kamli (and sanju)... But Kamli first!"

