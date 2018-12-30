English
 Simmba Box Office Collection (Day 2) Saturday: The Ranveer Singh Starrer Shines Bright & Stands Tall

Simmba Box Office Collection (Day 2) Saturday: The Ranveer Singh Starrer Shines Bright & Stands Tall

    The Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba took off to a flying start at the box office and collected Rs 20.72 Crores on he first day of it's release on Friday, December 29, 2018. The first weekend collections would give the Rohit Shetty directorial a boost to the box office prospects as the New Year's holiday and festivities would add extra footfalls to the theatres. SImmba has received a lot of praises from all corners and it looks like the movie will stand tall and shine bright for many more days or weeks at the box office.

    Simmba (Day 2) Saturday Box Office Collection

    As per estimates, Simmba's day 2, Saturday box office collection would be between Rs 25 - 30 Crores and that would give the movie an extra boost to its kitty.

    Simmba (Day 1) Friday Box Office Collection

    "#Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the day, with evening/night shows supporting the film... Mumbai circuit is rocking... Emerges Ranveer Singh's biggest opening day... Day 2 performing better than Day 1... Fri ₹ 20.72 cr. India biz," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

    Simmba Surges Ahead Of Padmaavat

    Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat collected Rs 19 Crores at the box office on day 1 (Thursday) and now he has beaten his own record as Simmba collected Rs 20.72 Crores on day 1. That's super impressive, right?

    Simmba Fares Well Even In Australia

    "A section of the industry was of the opinion that #Simmba wouldn't rake in big numbers Overseas, due to the masala quotient... But the audience knows best... #Simmba embarks on one of the best starts in #Australia... Fri A$ 180,253 [₹ 88.58 lakhs]. @comScore," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 0:02 [IST]
