 »   »   »  Simmba Box Office Collection (Day 2) Saturday: The Ranveer Singh Starrer Shines Bright & Stands Tall

Simmba (Day 2) Saturday Box Office Collection

As per estimates, Simmba's day 2, Saturday box office collection would be between Rs 25 - 30 Crores and that would give the movie an extra boost to its kitty.

Simmba (Day 1) Friday Box Office Collection

"#Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the day, with evening/night shows supporting the film... Mumbai circuit is rocking... Emerges Ranveer Singh's biggest opening day... Day 2 performing better than Day 1... Fri ₹ 20.72 cr. India biz," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Simmba Surges Ahead Of Padmaavat

Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat collected Rs 19 Crores at the box office on day 1 (Thursday) and now he has beaten his own record as Simmba collected Rs 20.72 Crores on day 1. That's super impressive, right?

Simmba Fares Well Even In Australia

"A section of the industry was of the opinion that #Simmba wouldn't rake in big numbers Overseas, due to the masala quotient... But the audience knows best... #Simmba embarks on one of the best starts in #Australia... Fri A$ 180,253 [₹ 88.58 lakhs]. @comScore," tweeted Taran Adarsh.