 »   »   »  Simmba Box Office Collection (Day 3) Sunday: The Ranveer Singh Stands Firm As A Rock

The Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is doing really well at the box office as it received a lot of positive reviews from all corners. The audiences are loving the masala quotent of what director Rohit Shetty has to offer and is minting big money as the days pass. The movie collected a whopping Rs 20.72 Crores on Friday (Day 1) of it's release and huge expectations are on the weekend and the numbers match up to all the expectations.
Simmba (Day 3) Sunday Box Office Collection
Simmba's day 3, Saturday box office collection is Rs 31.06 Crores and that gives the movie an extra boost to its kitty. Total collection - 75.11 Crores.
Simmba (Day 2) Saturday Box Office Collection
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba collected Rs 23.33 Crores at the box office on Saturday (Day 2). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr. Total: ₹ 44.05 cr. India biz."
Simmba (Day 1) Friday Box Office Collection
"#Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the day, with evening/night shows supporting the film... Mumbai circuit is rocking... Emerges Ranveer Singh's biggest opening day... Day 2 performing better than Day 1... Fri ₹ 20.72 cr. India biz."
Simmba Fares Well Even In Australia
"#Simmba springs a BIG SURPRISE Overseas... Masala films, generally, have limitations in international markets, but #Simmba is scoring everywhere... Day 1: $ 1.884 mn Day 2: $ 1.590 mn 2-day total: $ 3.474 mn [₹ 24.22 cr]," tweeted Taran Adarsh.
