 »   »   »  Simmba FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: This Ranveer Singh Starrer Opens With A Bang!

sachin_speak ‏ @sachinsnarke

"#Simmba what a movie!!! @RanveerOfficial and Rohit Shetty rock...don't go if you can't whistle and don't watch it alone. It's as vibrant as Ranveer Singh."

Shubhankar Singh ( SKS ) ‏ @itsshubhankar_

"#OneWordReview...#Simmba blockbuster

A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message. Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again. And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding. Whistles, claps, laughter assured. Expect a STORM at the BO..#SimmbaReview @RanveerOfficial."

@SonuSood

Abhishek Jain ‏ @FilmyKeeeda

'#SIMMBA isn't the new Singham. It's one of them but not as heavy as the original. Ideally should not be compared too coz the parent is the same. But, not better than #Temper too. If you haven't watched it then Simmba is for you. Enjoy Karo full on!"

Mukesh Tanwani ‏ @mtanwani

"Decent watch overall, ends up delivering on what the trailer promised. Nothing more, nothing less. To me the highlight was the hoots and whistles on @ajaydevgn 's entry, amazing considering it was otherwise a quiet multiplex crowd :) #Simmba"

NisaH @Nisah_Din

"I love the fighting scene of @RanveerOfficial

& @ajaydevgn and also the scene in the court. BGM (Singham + Simmba theme combined) in both scenes are LIT man. #SIMMBA #Singham."

deepti divya ‏ @deeptidivya1

"What a movie!!! @RanveerOfficial you deserve all the love and applause for ur phenomenal work in #simmba you truly are a gem. Loved every bit of this movie."

MitrajitBhattacharya ‏ @MitrajitB

"No one does backward and forward integration of own movies better than #RohitShetty He brings back @ajaydevgn and #Singham in #simmba and announces his new movie #Suryavanshi with @akshaykumar at the end.#SimmbaReview pointless. Just go and enjoy @RanveerOfficial."

rajesh karunakaran ‏ @rk220173

"#Simmba 3.5/5 typical #RohitShetty film. The movie has its highs and lows. Has a strong message. And yes, Rohit seems to have taken clue from #Marvel/#DC and is creating his own *COP UNIVERSE*, u see a bit of it just before the end credits. All in all, good fun movie. Go for it."