 Simmba Box Office Prediction: This Ranveer Singh Film Has All The Ingredients To Be A Blockbuster!

Simmba Box Office Prediction: This Ranveer Singh Film Has All The Ingredients To Be A Blockbuster!

By
    Simmba Box Office Prediction : Ranveer Singh | Sara Ali Khan | Rohit Shetty | FilmiBeat

    After the disappointing performance by Shahrukh Khan's Zero, this week sees the release of Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Going by the early reports, there are high hopes riding for this masala entertainer as it brings together the blockbuster jodi of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty together for the first time. 

    Early this year, Ranveer delivered a win in the form of Padmaavat and even won rave reviews for his performance. Rohit Shetty has a knack for churning out 100 crore films and his previous flick, 'Golmaal Again' was a blockbuster at the box office. Sara Ali Khan who is the talk of the town ever since her debut is one more reason for all the anticipation around this movie.

    Adding more to it is a cameo by Ajay Devgn, a glimpse of which we already got in the trailer. If early box office predictions are to be believed, Simmba might gross any opening collection of around Rs. 20-25 crores at the box office-

    Simmba Has Very Less Chances Of Going Wrong

    Trade analyst Akshay Rathi told Times Now, "Simmba looks like a proper commercial entertainer that has very little chance of going wrong.

    It's a Rohit Shetty film, who has made some of the most entertaining films. It has Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most promising commercial, mainstream stars we have in the country. So, it's a great setup."

    Be Ready For A Double Dhamaka

    He further added, "It's madness raise to the power of 2. Ranveer Singh's character of Sangram Bhalerao is an aag ka gola (fireball) ready to roll out. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty has a vision of his own. Let's hope that this combination of energy and vision works well."

    Day One Box Office Prediction Of Simmba

    An in.com report quoted him as saying, "With 3500 plus screens the first day collections of Simmba should be approximately Rs 25 crore. And in it's lifetime it is expected to go beyond Rs 200 crore."

    Will Zero's Dismay Performance Work In Simmba's Favour?

    To this, Akshay Rathi said, "To be very honest if you peel the layers and look at the absolute and actual reason for a film to make the business no other film can affect a particular film as much as its own merit or demerit.

    KGF had a very nominal release compared to Zero. Despite that Zero would have done that kind of numbers with 4000 plus screens had it been a far better film. So, what will impact a particular film has is its own merit or demerit."

    He further added, "Even with Simmba very honestly the programming of multiplexes works purely on the law of demand and supply.

    As long as people want to buy the ticket for a certain film the multiplexes will sell the ticket of the that film. And if Zero had really had to perform as the way it was expected to it would have hold the show on its own."

    On Simmba's Predicted Performance Down The South

    "Simmba would release down south too. Specially in Hyderabad and Karnataka where we have huge Hindi speaking population, where certainly there would be a significantly wider release. Also, there are pockets in India of Tamil Nadu, Kerala where there is an audience that enjoys Hindi cinema. But obviously the bulk of the business will be from Hindi speaking belts," added Akshaye.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
