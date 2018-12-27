 »   »   »  Simmba Box Office Prediction: This Ranveer Singh Film Has All The Ingredients To Be A Blockbuster!

Simmba Has Very Less Chances Of Going Wrong

Trade analyst Akshay Rathi told Times Now, "Simmba looks like a proper commercial entertainer that has very little chance of going wrong.

It's a Rohit Shetty film, who has made some of the most entertaining films. It has Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most promising commercial, mainstream stars we have in the country. So, it's a great setup."

Be Ready For A Double Dhamaka

He further added, "It's madness raise to the power of 2. Ranveer Singh's character of Sangram Bhalerao is an aag ka gola (fireball) ready to roll out. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty has a vision of his own. Let's hope that this combination of energy and vision works well."

Day One Box Office Prediction Of Simmba

An in.com report quoted him as saying, "With 3500 plus screens the first day collections of Simmba should be approximately Rs 25 crore. And in it's lifetime it is expected to go beyond Rs 200 crore."

Will Zero's Dismay Performance Work In Simmba's Favour?

To this, Akshay Rathi said, "To be very honest if you peel the layers and look at the absolute and actual reason for a film to make the business no other film can affect a particular film as much as its own merit or demerit.

KGF had a very nominal release compared to Zero. Despite that Zero would have done that kind of numbers with 4000 plus screens had it been a far better film. So, what will impact a particular film has is its own merit or demerit."

He further added, "Even with Simmba very honestly the programming of multiplexes works purely on the law of demand and supply.

As long as people want to buy the ticket for a certain film the multiplexes will sell the ticket of the that film. And if Zero had really had to perform as the way it was expected to it would have hold the show on its own."

On Simmba's Predicted Performance Down The South

"Simmba would release down south too. Specially in Hyderabad and Karnataka where we have huge Hindi speaking population, where certainly there would be a significantly wider release. Also, there are pockets in India of Tamil Nadu, Kerala where there is an audience that enjoys Hindi cinema. But obviously the bulk of the business will be from Hindi speaking belts," added Akshaye.