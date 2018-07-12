 »   »   »  Soorma Box Office Prediction: Will This Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu Film Strike Gold At Box Office?

Related Articles
After Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju which is still having a blockbuster run at the box office, make way for yet another biopic. We are talking about Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu starrer Soorma which will be releasing this week. The film brings the inspiring story of hockey legend Sandeep Singh on celluloid and how he battled all odds to emerge as a winner.
While there isn't much buzz surrounding the film as the Sanju fever hasn't declined, a positive word-of-mouth post the film's release might work in its favour. The trailer received favorable reviews from the fans and critics but the songs haven't exactly caught the pulse of the audience. Will Soorma turn the tide in its favour? Here's what the industry experts have to say-
Soorma Will Have Decent Opening
Trade analyst Girish Johar told Times Now that Soorma will have a decent opening day of around Rs 2.5 crore but added that if the word of mouth is positive, the film might even make Rs 3 crore and beyond.
Diljit Dosanjh's Star Power Will Work In Punjab
He further added Soorma will make solid numbers in Punjab, due to the presence of Diljit Dosanjh and the business in the rest of the country will depend on the word-of-mouth by the audience and critics.
Here's What Trade Analyst Amul Mohan Has To Say
Trade analyst Amul Mohan told Bollywoodlife that Soorma is expected to earn around Rs 3.50 crore on its opening day and if the film achieves this figures it will be great since none of the big names are associated with it.
Soorma Is A Crucial Film For Shaad Ali
He further said that will open with good numbers in Punjab and Northern markets as Diljit enjoys a huge fan base there. But to work well in the other circuits, the positive word of mouth from the audience will play a crucial role for the film. Soorma is also important for director Shaad Ali as his previous films like Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kill Dil and OK Jaanu failed to work at the box office. The film will also face a stiff competition from Hollywood release Ant-Man and the Wasp, which has garnered immense buzz due to its link with the Avengers.
Diljit Dosanjh Was The Obvious Choice For Soorma
Speaking about casting Diljit as Sandeep Singh, director Shaad Ali said, " "Diljit was the obvious choice for the film because he looked the part. I was not trying to find too much resemblance. That was not my criteria, because I was just trying to go with the look, who would look honest in that part."
The Challenges While Making A Biopic
Ali further added, "Biopics comes with an added responsibility because you are dealing with a real-life person. It's not easy to make a biopic, but if you work with that persona and his or her family, things get easy."