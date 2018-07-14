English
 »   »   »  Soorma First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Collects Rs. 3.75 Crores!

Soorma First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Collects Rs. 3.75 Crores!

    Soorma FIRST Day Collection | Diljit Dosanjh | Sandeep Singh | Shad Ali | FilmiBeat

    After Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju bringing back the season of biopics in Bollywood in a dhamakedaar way, this week saw the release of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma. The flick is based on the life story of hockey champion Sandeep Singh also known as 'Flicker Singh' and how he battled against all odds and obstacles to emerge as a winner.

    The film opened to mixed reviews but Diljit Dosanjh's portrayal of Sandeep Singh has been receiving praises from all corners. Speaking about the box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh's stardom], #Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards... Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth... Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. India biz."

    Meanwhile, here's what the Twitteratis have to say about this Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu starrer-

    Jaskirat Singh @Jaskirat_2811

    Udtaa Punjab was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to @diljitdosanjh's acting prowess. He just owns #Soorma and how! Phenomenal! #RealSoorma

    Divya Kamath @BeingDivu

    One of the best movies I have seen in recent times. Fantastic acting by the starcast. Diljit paaji tussi chaa gaye.

    Ramit Jain @rjramitjain

    Andhere Aur aandhi mein diya jalane wale ko salute @flickersingh guts, strength n willpower #soorma needs to be watched @diljitdosanjh @Imangadbedi jhappi n buuraahh.Wishing 145 km/hr success to all. @taapsee many goals to u. #VijayRaaz paaji #ShaadAli #SoormaReview

    Dilbaug Singh @heartgarden007

    the best movie #soorma saw twice in a day Frist day first show and first day last show amazing Movie @diljitdosanjh @flickersingh awesome work done need more movies like this @diljitdosanjh

    Sharan @SharanWaraich

    I agree completely!! Just watched #Soorma .. only one word for @diljitdosanjh .. brilliance.. power packed performanceafter every movie you think that it was his best acting.. but then he surpasses his own standard againlove u meri jaanGod bless.

    Saurabh Chaudhary @Saurabh25007024

    #Soorma inspires and motivates you to believe in yourself and there is nothing what we can't achive, we just need focus and determination to do something and things will fall in place #FlickerSingh @diljitdosanjh Dialouge tagda-hum bihari hai thook ke maatha me cheed kar denge.

