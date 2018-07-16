 »   »   »  Soorma First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection: Film Mints A Total Of Rs 13.85 Crores!

After Sanju, yet another biopic, this time a sports one, hit the big screens on 13rd June in the form of Sandeep Singh starrer Soorma. The film which inspired by the real life story of hockey champion Sandeep Singh opened to mixed reviews but garnered a positive word of mouth for Diljit Dosanjh's impressive performance.

The movie collected Rs 3.20 crore on its opening day and showed an upward trend on Saturday with Rs 5.05 crore earnings. On Sunday, it minted Rs. 5.60 crores. The total weekend box office collection now stands at Rs. 13.85 crores.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, " #Soorma has decent weekend... Considering the low start on Fri morning, the biz did escalate over the weekend, but the jump on Sun wasn't substantial enough... Maintaining the pace on weekdays is important... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr. Total: ₹ 13.85 cr. India biz."



Speaking about the movie, Diljit had earlier shared, "Sandeep paaji is a Soorma in the true sense. The story of his life and his comeback is the one which I haven't ever heard or read anywhere. He is a living legend," tells Diljit. On being asked what inspiration he has drawn from the story of Soorma, Diljit adds, "I feel everyone should follow just one mantra in life, you should not beat yourself up in life because until and unless you do not give up, there is nobody who can defeat you."



His leading lady Taapsee Pannu admitted in a Mumbai Mirror interview, "I am nowhere near Preet in real life. What she did was way too difficult."



She further added, "He (Sandeep Singh) coming onboard as a coach was a blessing as he is extremely good as a coach. He was very patient with us and didn't get worked up with the fact that none of us, at least me and Diljit, never picked up a hockey stick in hand. He made made me learn whatever required for me to learn for the film. And I hope I have made him proud."



Director Shaad Ali shared, "Sandeep had given me a handwritten essay in Devanagari, running close to 20 pages, which mentioned his entire story. It was riveting and it shocked me."