Soorma Second Day (Saturday) Box Office Collection: This Diljit Dosanjh Film Picks Up Business!

Posted By:
    Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma, a biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh hit the theatrical screens on Friday. The film is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, 'Flicker Singh'.

    Sandeep Singh's inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. The film received mixed reviews but the audience heaped praises on Diljit Dosanjh for his impressive act. Soorma had a slow start on Friday but picked up business in the evening. It minted 3.25 crores.

    Speaking about Day 2 box office collection, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 57.81%... Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers... Sun biz expected to grow further... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.25 cr. India biz.

    Meanwhile, here's what the Twitteratis have to say about this Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu starrer-

    Pravakar MukHi @Impravakar

    @diljitdosanjh it was one of the best bollywood movie i hv seen ever in my life! rly great performance in #Soorma @diljitdosanjh sir! will watch it tomorrow again!

    Manoj k. sharma @gokulsharma77

    Watched #soorma last night Lovely piece of work shaad ali. Very nice performance by @diljitdosanjh and @satishkaushik2 #india #hockey

    Nikhil @CricketInstinct

    @Imangadbedi paaji you have a wonderful impact on the screen just love to see you . Loved your work at #TigerZindaHai first now #Soorma . #Love God bless you

    akash sharma @aki_doc1

    #Soorma cast take a bow. Had wonderful experience watching the journey of @flickersingh. Respect! I knew about man and incident didn't knew the struggle.@diljitdosanjh wonderful portyal and ablely supported by great cast.

    Himanshu Kumar @hk660856

    What a natural nd genuine acting @diljitdosanjh ##Soorma -Mindblowing, masterpiece-Very close to heart

    dinesh mourya dineshmourya4

    Wow... What an inspiration life stort of @FLIKER .. Many of us were not aware abt ur journey.. thank u #ShaadAli for making this grt film.. @diljitdosanjh What an actor U R.. Friends, Go & Must watch #Soorma

