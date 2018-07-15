 »   »   »  Soorma Second Day (Saturday) Box Office Collection: This Diljit Dosanjh Film Picks Up Business!

Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma, a biopic on hockey legend Sandeep Singh hit the theatrical screens on Friday. The film is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, 'Flicker Singh'.

Sandeep Singh's inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. The film received mixed reviews but the audience heaped praises on Diljit Dosanjh for his impressive act. Soorma had a slow start on Friday but picked up business in the evening. It minted 3.25 crores.



Speaking about Day 2 box office collection, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Soorma saw an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Growth on Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 57.81%... Positive word of mouth is reflecting in the BO numbers... Sun biz expected to grow further... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.25 cr. India biz.



Meanwhile, here's what the Twitteratis have to say about this Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu starrer-


