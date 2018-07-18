 »   »   »  Soorma Wednesday Box Office Collection: The Sports Biopic Is Rock-Steady At The Box Office!

Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma based on life story of hockey champion Sandeep Singh is rock-steady at the box office; all thanks to the positive word of mouth that the film has been receiving, especially for Diljit Dosanjh's impressive act. Soorma is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. His inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

After minting a weekend collection13.85 crores, Soorma minted Rs. 2 crores on Monday and Rs. 17.79 crores on Tuesday. The total 5 days box office collection now stands at Rs.17.79 crores.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, " #Soorma is ROCK-STEADY... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 17.79 cr. India biz.



Recently Taapsee Pannu held a special screening of Soorma for the cast and crew of her upcoming film 'Badla'. In a press statement, the actress was quoted as saying, " I have been in Scotland since June shooting for Badla and hence couldn't be there in Mumbai to feel the buzz around Soorma. I decided to do a screening here in Scotland for my team so we all could have a nice breather in between our work and I shall know audience reaction first-hand."



She further added, "It was a very heartwarming experience to see the entire crew turn up and they all were very appreciative of the film. It helped me believe the reactions I'm getting on my social media as well."



Speaking about playing Sandeep Singh in the film, Diljit had told Reuters, "It took me about 15 days just to get the body language and the way he walks etc right. After that, we started working on the hockey technique. In sports films, I think it is important to get these things right, but it is also a combination of the emotional quotient in the film. We have to find a way to balance both."



With Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak releasing this Friday, it would be interesting to watch if Soorma manages to continue this steady run at the ticket windows.

