 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga First Day Collection: Film Collects Rs .8.30 Crores On Opening Day!

Day Box office collection (in rupees) 1 8.30 crores

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma paired up for the first time for Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga which hit the big screens yesterday (Friday). While the film received a mixed reaction from the critics, it opened on a rather encouraging note and seems to have worked its magic on the audience. Sui Dhaaga recorded Rs. 8.30 crore nett on Day 1 despite the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh.



Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz."



He further added, "While #SuiDhaaga is expected to grow on Day 2 and Day 3, its biz is expected to jump from Day 4 [Mon] *evening* onwards, since Day 5 [Tue] is a big national holiday: Gandhi Jayanti... A strong total is on the cards, if its target audience [families] throng cineplexes."



Meanwhile, here's how Twitteratis reacted after watching this Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer-

