 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga First Day Collection: Film Collects Rs .8.30 Crores On Opening Day!

     Day    Box office collection (in rupees)  
       1    8.30 crores

    Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma paired up for the first time for Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga which hit the big screens yesterday (Friday). While the film received a mixed reaction from the critics, it opened on a rather encouraging note and seems to have worked its magic on the audience. Sui Dhaaga recorded Rs. 8.30 crore nett on Day 1 despite the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh.

    Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and posted, "#SuiDhaaga has an encouraging Day 1... Had an ordinary start in the morning shows, but gathered momentum as the day progressed... Film lost out on a big chunk of biz due to #AsiaCup2018 finals, but should recover lost ground on Day 2... Fri ₹ 8.30 cr [2500 screens]. India biz."

    He further added, "While #SuiDhaaga is expected to grow on Day 2 and Day 3, its biz is expected to jump from Day 4 [Mon] *evening* onwards, since Day 5 [Tue] is a big national holiday: Gandhi Jayanti... A strong total is on the cards, if its target audience [families] throng cineplexes."

    Meanwhile, here's how Twitteratis reacted after watching this Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer-

    Haricharan Pudipeddi ‏ @pudiharicharan

    "#SuiDhaaga delivers a heartwarming tale of winning against all odds, but it's equally predictable in parts, conveniently taking the crowd-pleasing path to make its point."

    Rinku K Meena ‏ @RinkuKMeena1

    "Just Watched #SuiDhaaga Such an Honest Film!! With such super Fine Performances!! Absolutely Amazing Haaste Haaste Rulayegi aapko!!"

    .RA ‏ @Y_Jar01

    "Just watched #SuiDhaaga.Very good content driven film.Varun dhawan has surprised me as mauji and anushka sharma as usual gave her best performance(Well rukhsana will be my personal fav character played by her)Very well made by sharat katariya.Inspiring film! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia"

    ZORAN SAHER ‏ @zoransaher

    "I remember meeting @Sharatkatariya a few years back at @nyindianff for one of his entries at the film festival. Having interacted with him, I wish I knew a little bit more about his gifted eye to capture subtlety in the most purest manner. It's rare. #SuiDhaagaReview / #SuiDhaaga"

    Muhammad Qasim ‏ @Qasimiftikh

    "#SuiDhaaga Sweet,Beautiful, warm-hearted,Inspirational Movie Varun Dhawan Anushka Sharma both done have a great job! Don't miss it guys #MustWatch! #SharatKatariya #ManeeshSharma #YRF."


