 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga BO Prediction: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Is Expected To Make This Much On Day 1

Box Office Prediction – Sui Dhaaga

As per early estimates, Sui Dhaaga is expected to collect Rs 8-9 Crores at the box office on the first day of its release on Friday. It's a pretty good number for an opening day and we're sure the fans will not be disappointed.



Sui Dhaaga Weekend Box Office Prediction

As per estimates, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga might collect Rs 30-32 Crores at the box office on its first weekend.



Number Of Screens

Sui Dhaaga will be released in around 2200 screens all across the country and this will make it achieve a stronger collection at the box office.



The Word Of Mouth

If the movie ends up winning the audiences' hearts, the word of mouth is more than enough to skyrocket the box office collections of Sui Dhaaga to a whole new different number. The same happened with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree.

