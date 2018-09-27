 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga BO Prediction: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Is Expected To Make This Much On Day 1

Related Articles
- Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Rajkummar Rao Nails It Like A Boss; All Thanks To His Role In Stree!
-
- Varun Dhawan: I Love Films For The Craft, Not The Money!
- Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Shahrukh Khan Is The Winner, But There's A Hilarious Twist!
- After Sui Dhaaga, Rajinikanth's 2.0 Becomes A Favourite Meme Target! View Funny Memes Here
- Anushka Sharma: The Sui Dhaaga Memes Are Hilarious & I Take It As A Compliment!
- The Nun Gets A Royal Taste Of Bollywood Memes! Check It Out!
- Anushka Sharma Continues To Promote Sui Dhaaga Despite Suffering From Bulging Disc
- After Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Becomes A Meme!
- Anushka Sharma On Sui Dhaaga Memes: 'They Are Hilarious'! View The Funny Memes
- Finally! Varun Dhawan Accepts That Nepotism Exists In Bollywood; Says It's Not Good
- Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga Pose Becomes A Meme In No Time! View Hilarious Memes
- Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma Blame These Two Actors For Spreading Rumours About Them!
The Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on September 28, 2018, and there's huge expectations on the movie, as it has a unique storyline about entrepreneurship in the rural parts of India. The movie have been given the U certificate by the CBFC and it's a good news to the film-makers, as all the age brackets are welcome to watch the movie in the theatres.
Box Office Prediction – Sui Dhaaga
As per early estimates, Sui Dhaaga is expected to collect Rs 8-9 Crores at the box office on the first day of its release on Friday. It's a pretty good number for an opening day and we're sure the fans will not be disappointed.
Sui Dhaaga Weekend Box Office Prediction
As per estimates, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga might collect Rs 30-32 Crores at the box office on its first weekend.
Number Of Screens
Sui Dhaaga will be released in around 2200 screens all across the country and this will make it achieve a stronger collection at the box office.
The Word Of Mouth
If the movie ends up winning the audiences' hearts, the word of mouth is more than enough to skyrocket the box office collections of Sui Dhaaga to a whole new different number. The same happened with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree.