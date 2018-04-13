 »   »   » Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 Beats Lifetime Collections Of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2!

Tiger Shroff's action entertainer Baaghi 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2. With Baaghi 2, Tiger's power has left behind his contemporary Varun Dhawan at the box office by 148.45 cr.

Staying strong over the week, Baaghi 2 collected 3.8 crores on Monday, 3.4 crores on Tuesday, 3.1 crores and 2.8 crores on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.



Judwaa 2 being Varun Dhawan's biggest film ever has been taken over by Tiger Shroff's high octane action franchise Baaghi 2 in a count of 11 days.



Not just that, the actor has also emerged as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century. The actor also becomes the only gen next actor to have a massive opening on day 1.



Interestingly, both the films fall into Sajid Nadiadwala's kitty and with Baaghi 2 Tiger has taken a lead.



Tiger Shroff's power-packed action has been the talk of the town ever since the film's release.



The success of the Tiger Shroff starrer has been so tremendous that even Bollywood has gotten to its feet to applaud what the film has achieved. While Hrithik Roshan has already given Shroff the title of the ultimate action hero, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor has also praised the young gun.



Overwhelmed, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story to thank his parents and all his Baaghi 2 co-stars who have supported him throughout the film's journey. The actor also thanked his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala for all the love and support.



Earlier while speaking about the film, Shroff. Jr had said, "I enjoyed every aspect of Baaghi 2 -- the filming, the emotions, the action, the way characters just played off each other. There was great energy on the set, and just so much talent. It is also a cinematically exceptional movie, and the way that the action sequences have been captured is simply brilliant. I am excited that the audience will now get to see the end-result of all that hard work and effort, and I am confident that Baaghi 2 will entertain and thrill all those who see it."



Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's latest outing October has hit the theatrical screens today. Early reports suggest that the film which received positive reviews from the critics began on an average note.