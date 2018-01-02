 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office: Salman Khan's BLOCKBUSTER All Set To Enter RS 300 CRORE CLUB

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai crosses 300 crore Box Office collection | FilmiBeat

It's the magic of Salman Khan that helped Tiger Zinda Hai to break the box office records. The film is unstoppable and has already crossed Rs 275 crore in just 11 days of its release.

And now the movie is all set to enter the very prestigious Rs 300 crore! Those who have come late, Tiger Zinda Hai is also the highest grossing film of the year 2017.

Box Office Business Talking about the Salman Khan starrer, Taran Adarsh wrote, #TigerZindaHai commences New Year with a POWER-PACKED PUNCH... Now eyeing *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan and #Sultan... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr. Total: ₹ 272.79 cr. India biz. #TZH. Read more tweets of Taran Adarsh about TZH's business below.

Salman Vs Salman LIFETIME BIZ...

#BajrangiBhaijaan: ₹ 320.34 cr

#Sultan: ₹ 300.45 cr

#TigerZindaHai [still running]: ₹ 272.79 cr

Salman's Third Movie To Enter Rs 300 Club #TZH will be the third Salman movie to cross ₹ 300 cr mark. NettBOC... India biz.

Films that started these Clubs...

100 cr: #Ghajini [2008]

200 cr: #3Idiots [2009]

300 cr: #PK [2014]

400 cr AND 500 cr: #Baahubali2 [2017]

Rs 300 Crore Club & Its Members #PK [2014]

#BajrangiBhaijaan [2015]

#Sultan [2016]

#Dangal [2016]

#TigerZindaHai [2017] is expected to touch ₹ 300 cr mark soon. #TZH

NOTE: #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version; 2017] is the ONLY film in ₹ 500 cr Club.

NettBOC... India biz.

Overseas Collections #TigerZindaHai nears ₹ 100 cr mark Overseas... Total after Weekend 2: $ 15.15 mn [₹ 96.68 cr]...

USA-Canada: $ 4.573 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 5.186 mn

UK: $ 1.675 mn

RoW: $ 3.716 mn

Few cinemas yet to report. #TZH

TZH's Business At A Glance Week 1: ₹ 206.04 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 48.71 cr

Total: ₹ 254.75 cr

India biz. #TZH

TZH Benchmarks Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3

Crossed ₹ 150 cr: Day 4

Crossed ₹ 200 cr: Day 7

Crossed ₹ 250 cr: Day 10

India biz.

Screen Count #TigerZindaHai screen count - Week 2...

India: 3500+

Overseas: 1000

Worldwide total: 4500+ screens #TZH



After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan is all set to woo his fans again with race 3, which will release on Eid 2018. Keep watching this space for more updates on Tiger Zinda Hai's box office collection.



