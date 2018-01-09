 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Report: Salman Khan's Film Continues Its Steady Run, Earns Rs 311 Crore

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai creates BIGGEST Record ever | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan's film Tiger Zinda Hai is rocking the box office and how! The movie which crossed Rs 100 crore in just three days of its release has done the total business of Rs 311.88 crore till now.

Talking about it, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, ''#TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN... [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 311.88 cr. India biz. #TZH.''

Overseas Business He added, #TigerZindaHai is racing towards $ 20 million in the international arena... Overseas total after Weekend 3: $ 18.64 mn [₹ 118.39 cr]...USA-Canada: $ 5.568 mn, UAE-GCC: $ 6.410 mn, UK: $ 2.144 mn, RoW: $ 4.518 mn. Few cinemas yet to report. #TZH.''

Salman Khan Is Overwhelmed After the getting so much love for Tiger Zinda Hai, an overwhelmed Salman told a leading daily, "For us, it is the audiences' love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered. I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own; the response has been truly endearing."

Katrina Is On Cloud Nine Too "It feels incredible. When we set out to make Tiger Zinda Hai, we knew that we had a very good script in hand and Ali has done an outstanding job in translating the script to a mind-blowing film that is entertaining audiences of every age-group and across the nation.''

The Feedback Is Really Satisfying "As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I'm getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying," Katrina said in a statement.

The Action Scenes Are The Highlight Of The Film In a recent interview To DNA, Katrina said, The action sequence that I did in TZH is definitely one of the highlights because Ali designed it that way. But there are so many other incredible things in the film which makes it an overall great viewing experience for the audience.

She Added... That's what I look for in a movie. Do I want to be part of action movies? If the story is great, yes! But I'm not looking for that one film where I'm doing action or something else. It can't be uni-dimensional. I'm looking for roles where the audience will come out of theatres satisfied.



On a related note, Tiger Zinda Hai stars Sajjad Delafrooz, Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal and Girish Karnad, along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.



