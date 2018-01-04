 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Movie Remains SUPER STRONG!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai has been breaking records since the day of its release. The movie easily crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office on the first weekend of its release.

And very soon the Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial will enter the Rs 300 crore club. Talking about the box office collections of the movie, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote...



Steady Business ''#TigerZindaHai is STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr, Wed 5.84 cr. Total: ₹ 286.46 cr. India biz... #TZH biz affected on Wed in Maharashtra.''

New Record He added, ''#TigerZindaHai sets a NEW RECORD... Emerges HIGHEST GROSSER EVER in Fiji... Check out TOP 5 grossers...1 #TZH Fiji$ 392,502, 2 #Dangal Fiji$ 343,262, 3 #GolmaalAgain Fiji$ 339,907, 4 #PRDP Fiji$ 321,723, 5 #Dilwale Fiji$ 308,074 @Rentrak.''

Salman Khan Is Grateful After the super success of the movie, Salman Khan thanked his fans and told a news agency, "I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew, given that we had to pull off some incredible action sequences, some times in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold."

His Statement He added, "The love that the movie is getting right now only validates the efforts everyone put in to make a really good entertainer. I congratulate Katrina (actress Katrina Kaif) for her extraordinary performance and Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) for his vision and awesome direction to pull off Tiger Zinda Hai.''

Credit Goes To Katrina Kaif The superstar praised his co-star Katrina and said, "Tiger Zinda Hai has done well all because of one reason, that is Katrina Kaif.''



For the uninitiated, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger and after five years, ex-lovers Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif re-united for this movie.



Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan, too broke all the box office records and went on to earn over Rs 300 crore.



Keep watching this space for more updates on Tiger Zinda Hai's box office collection.



