 Tumbbad First Day Collection: A Dull Opening For This Sohum Shah Starrer!

Tumbbad First Day Collection: A Dull Opening For This Sohum Shah Starrer!

By
     Day    Box office collection (in Rs) 
      1    65 lakhs

    Tumbbad First Day Collection:

    Sohum Shah's horror-fantasy, Tumbbad hit the theatrical screens on Friday. While the film received glowing reviews from the critics, it failed to draw in the audience on Day 1. The film collected Rs. 65 lakhs on Friday.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tumbbad has a dull Day 1... Needs to witness miraculous growth on Day 2 and Day 3 to register a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 65 lakhs. India biz."

    Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the movie-

    Ankita ‏ @lady_gabbar

    'Very apt review of #Tumbbad. I usually don't watch movies that fall under the horror genre. But I haven't stopped thinking about this one since last night. It is a cinematic experience, and a good life lesson. I wish Bollywood made more movies like this one.'

    Anwesh Panda ‏ @anwesh_panda

    '#TumbbadReview: A visually stunning cinematic extravaganza. Many firsts for an Indian film. Engaging new spooky story & incredible visuals make your watch worthwhile. @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial @s0humshah @Memewala @anitadate31 #Tumbbad'

    नाशिककर पाटील™ ‏ @sudhirtwiting

    'Saw the #Tumbbad yesterday night Classy performance by all actors.Great Background score. Must watch movie of the year. It definitely stands apart from #Bollywood horror movie joner. And last word for @s0humshah you just killed the look man.Looking forward for your next project.'

    Rajat Choubey ‏ @RajatRajat9

    '#Tumbbad is a must must watch movie, what a thriller and a film which stands as an equal to the western film in entertaining such a horror!!! All the salutes to the man @aanandlrai for supporting all the good cinema and making new film makers good filmmakers.'

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 14:37 [IST]
