 »   »   »  Tumbbad First Day Collection: A Dull Opening For This Sohum Shah Starrer!

Ankita ‏ @lady_gabbar

'Very apt review of #Tumbbad. I usually don't watch movies that fall under the horror genre. But I haven't stopped thinking about this one since last night. It is a cinematic experience, and a good life lesson. I wish Bollywood made more movies like this one.'

Anwesh Panda ‏ @anwesh_panda

'#TumbbadReview: A visually stunning cinematic extravaganza. Many firsts for an Indian film. Engaging new spooky story & incredible visuals make your watch worthwhile. @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial @s0humshah @Memewala @anitadate31 #Tumbbad'

नाशिककर पाटील™ ‏ @sudhirtwiting

'Saw the #Tumbbad yesterday night Classy performance by all actors.Great Background score. Must watch movie of the year. It definitely stands apart from #Bollywood horror movie joner. And last word for @s0humshah you just killed the look man.Looking forward for your next project.'

Rajat Choubey ‏ @RajatRajat9

'#Tumbbad is a must must watch movie, what a thriller and a film which stands as an equal to the western film in entertaining such a horror!!! All the salutes to the man @aanandlrai for supporting all the good cinema and making new film makers good filmmakers.'