 »   »   » Varun Dhawan's October First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection!

Varun Dhawan's much awaited film, October has hit the theatres and the film was inundated with the positive reviews by most of the entertainment websites as well as VD's fans. Reportedly, October opened to the approximately 15% of occupancy on its opening day at the Box Office and as per trade analysts owing to the good reviews, there were increment in the number footfalls at the theatres.

As October is anything but a commercial film, the box-office collection won't be as amazing as compared to the previous films of VD. But the film is expected to run on the words of mouth. If the buzz are to be believed, the film would have collected approximately between Rs 5 to 8 crore. We will update the official numbers, as soon as it will be out!



Meanwhile, check out the tweets of audience, who went to watch October and here's what they have to say..



Arjun Arora‏ @realarjunarora "@Varun_dvn I'll admit that first time watched your movie in a theatre and every buck was worth it. Super amazing performance by #Dan ! #October." [sic]

I am NOT a boy‏ @ishab26 "@BanitaSandhu delivers a remarkable performance for a debutant.The way she expresses with her eyes is impressive. #October." [sic]

Harshit Agrawal‏ @imrealharshit "#October what an amazing film it is !! Superb performance by @Varun_dvn & @BanitaSandhu. A movie where you will just flow in the emotions of it. A must watch." [sic]

AD RAJPUT‏ @AD_RAJPUT777 "Wow! Saw #October Great Performance by @BanitaSandhu and Other supporting Actors!! But winner is @Varun_dvn Can't described him in few words!! Amazing Story By @writeonj Standing Ovation #LovingOctober."

Shubza‏ @wotsdpoint "What a beautiful film! Breathtaking direction and lovely story. And for all his attempts into becoming a superstar with raunchy dance numbers to his credit, Varun Dhawan is actually a pure, soulful actor. LOVED HIM! #October #Lovingoctober #@Varun_dvn." [sic]

Aanchal Dhawan‏ @aanchalvarun24 "#October has a very beautiful message that one should never lose hope @Varun_dvn How I loved Dan." [sic]

Meggha‏ @megghasheth "#October is an offbeat film. Speaks beautifully of selfless love. So much got expressed with subtlety. @ShoojitSircar @Varun_dvn @BanithaSandhu." [sic]

write songs‏ @sweaters_28 "@Varun_dvn @BanitaSandhu Honestly, #October is a brilliant piece of art that must be cherished by Indian Cinema forever. It's the epitome of class integrated with love so deep, that unspoken words don't do it justice. Epic work the two of you! <3 All the Love. <3 @ShoojitSircar." [sic]

