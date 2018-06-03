 »   »   »  Veere Di Wedding Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!

Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania is unstoppable at the box office and continued its impressive run on Day 2 as well. The film surpassed all the expectations and had got a bumper opening at the box office despite of getting an 'A' certificate for its bold dialogues.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#VeerDiWedding witnesses an UPWARD TREND on Day 2... Sun biz is expected to be in double digits too... Weekend should comfortably close at ₹ 35 cr+, as per trends... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: ₹ 22.95 cr. India biz."



Vere Di Wedding had recorded a collection of Rs.10.70 crore on its opening day which is huge for any film, this one particularly with a female lead crew and made it to the top 5 openers of 2018.



Earlier while speaking about the film to TOI, Kareena had said, "I think because the promos are reflecting lot of fun and ultimately people want to watch an entertaining fun film. Nowadays, people don't think whether it's a girl's film or a guy's film. They just want to watch an entertaining film."



Earlier, the trailer had received a mixed response with some section of the audience criticising the audience. To this, Swara had said, " I think the criticism is misplaced because this film is about four young urban women, their friendship and their choices. The fact is that young urban women in India, who belong to a certain class or cultural background or lifestyle, they drink, some of them smoke, some use cuss words with friends. We are simply depicting that. It is not that it is the only thing we are showing. It is not a story about four women drinking or using cuss words, it is about friendship."



She had further added, "You will never ask Anurag Kashyap why his films show men mouthing so many abuses. But when heroines like Kareena and Sonam are suddenly seen cussing, smoking and drinking, everyone's morality is threatened. It is a really a case of misplaced morality."



Veere Di Wedding is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh.