 »   »   »  Veere Di Wedding First Day (Friday) Box Office Collection: Third BIGGEST Opener Of 2018

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania have taken box office by storm as their film, Veere Di Wedding hit the theatres yesterday (June 1, 2018). The movie has majorly received positive reaction from the fans as well as the critics and no need to mention that ball is in the ladies' court.

According to the trade experts Taran Adarsh, "#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1... Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018... Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. India biz."



After Baaghi 2 (₹25.10 cr) & Padmaavat (₹19 cr), Veere Di Wedding becomes third biggest opener of 2018.



On a similar note, also check out these 'unseen' pictures of Kareena, Sonam, Shikha & Swara from the sets of Veere Di Wedding.



Kareena Looks Ethereal Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ethereal in this ‘behind-the-scene' picture from the sets of Veere Di Wedding. Kareena plays a character named ‘Kalindi Puri' who is a commitment phobic.

Sumeet Vyas With His Co-stars Sumeet Vyas shares a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sonam Kapoor from the sets of Veere Di Wedding.

‘Oh So Gorgeous’ Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning as a bride in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture as she shoots wedding scene for Veere Di Wedding.





Hottie Alert! Sonam Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan chills by the pool looking effing hot and flawless. Rumours have been always rife about their cold war but the duo rubbished the rumours and their camaraderie was highly praised in the film.

Neena Gupta On The Sets Of VDW Neena Gupta clicked on the sets of Veere Di Wedding along with Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar. She plays the character of Sonam's mom in the film.

Hair Goals A picture of Sonam Kapoor's breathtaking hairdo is going viral on the social media for all the right reason. Sonam sported this hairdo for the song 'Bhangra Ta Sajda'.

Candid A candid shot of Bebo aka Kalindi Puri, looking gorgeous as ever! Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film post the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan and we're glad she will always remember this film with a smile.

