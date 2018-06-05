English
 »   »   »  Veere Di Wedding Box Office Report! Kareena-Sonam Film Passes The Crucial Monday Test

    Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania is continuing its impressive run at the box office. The female-buddy film took everyone by surprise when it became the fifth highest opener of 2018 by minting 10.70 crores on Day 1.

    With strong word of mouth, the film picked up business on Saturday and Sunday and grossed a total weekend collection of Rs. 36. 52 crores. Did it manage to thrill the audience on Monday too? Let's find it out here-

    No Monday Blues

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#VeereDiWedding passes crucial 'Monday Test'... North India continues to contribute strongly... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is a normal 43.55% - GOOD TRENDING... Eyeing ₹ 54 cr [+/-] biz in Week 1... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr. Total: ₹ 42.56 cr.

    Girl Power

    Speaking about Veere Di Wedding's successful run, trade analyst Girish Johar was earlier quoted by Indian Express, "We have seen how Bollywood fans are now receptive to female-centric films like Raazi, Queen or Padmaavat that matter. As long as good content is involved, the film is bound to do good."

    Sonam Kapoor Has This To Say About The Film's Success

    "I am feeling amazing. I think it is a great validation for female actors, producers and women in media. If it is a good commercial film, it doesn't matter if the lead is a man or woman. The obvious biasness against women is completely not necessary. I am very happy for my sister Rhea Kapoor who is the creative producer of the film. I am happy for Shashank Ghosh, Kareena, Swara, Shikha, Nikhil and whoever has been a part of the film."

    Swara's First Commercial Lead Role

    Before the film's release, Swara Bhaskar who has several critically acclaimed films to her credit had called Veere Di Wedding her first commercial lead role. She was quoted as saying, "It offers me an opportunity to play my first lead role in a commercial film. I've mostly been in supporting roles till date. It's a fresh story, something not seen before in mainstream Bollywood.

    It Wasn't An Easy Task

    While the film is riding high on strong word of mouth, it also found itself in the midst of few controversies. A section of people had slammed the portrayal of women in the film as 'offensive' and condemned the language. Swara Bhaskar was mercilessly trolled for a masturbation scene in the film.


    Meanwhile, have you folks watched Veere Di Wedding? What's your take on it? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
