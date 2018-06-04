 »   »   »  Veere Di Wedding First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Collection Is Jaw-Dropping!

The Weekend Collection Of Veere Di Wedding

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, " #VeereDiWedding pulls a BIG SURPRISE... Packs a FANTASTIC TOTAL in its opening weekend... North circuits in particular are ROCKING... Storms into Top 5 opening weekends of 2018... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: ₹ 36.52 cr. India biz.



Veere Di Wedding Is Not A Chick Flick

Producer Rhea Kapoor told IANS, "Calling the film a chick flick would put it in a bracket. At a juncture where we are trying to break away from labels, it's high time we had a film that doesn't judge women and at the same time is aspirational."



Rhea Is Happy With The Response

She further added, "I am overwhelmed with response from the audience and at the box office and I hope this film breaks the glass ceiling."



Wow!

Veere Di Wedding is now one of the top most opening-weekend grosser of 2018.



What Worked In His Favor

The film has been riding high on a positive word of mouth which has resulted into an opening weekend collection of Rs. 36.52 crores.











Will It Cross The 100 Crore Mark?

According to Box office India's (BOI) initial analysis, the film's collections could have been flat or even dropped but the urban youth in Delhi NCR and Punjab belt are visiting theatres. Hence, there are chances that the film might cross the 100 crore mark since there isn't any big release in Bollywood till Race 3 on 15th June.



Rhea On Casting Kareena

"I was confused because everybody made me so nervous by saying that two mainstream heroines will never act together. I was so flustered those days and was even scared to approach Bebo (Kareena's nick name). I have never been very close to her and had never ever spoken to her professionally. Finally, I just went and met her and while I was narrating the script, her face lit up. Actually, I should have expected this because Bebo has been one of the bravest girls around."



Meanwhile,

Deepika Padukone too can't wait to watch Veere Di Wedding and wrote on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post, " Congratulations!& can't wait to watch the film!"









