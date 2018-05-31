 »   »   »  Veere Di Wedding Vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Box Office Prediction

Related Articles
This Friday, it's going to be Sonam Kapoor vs Harshvardhan Kapoor at the box office, as Veere Di Wedding will clash with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Veere Di Wedding features an ensemble star cast of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas. The movie has already created a lot of buzz among the audience and it is expected that it will do a business of Rs 5-6 Crore on its opening day.
On the other hand, Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will totally depend on word of mouth publicity. Harsh's debut film Mirzya bombed at the box office and he desperately needs a hit to revive his career.
Sonam's Film Will Perform Better
Talking about the box office prediction of both the movies, film trade and business analyst Girish Johar told Times Now, "I think Veere Di Wedding will be much ahead of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in terms of box-office collection. There is no doubt regarding that.''
Both Are Different Films
''Both are different films, which is the good part, and will do well in their own capacities. But it's obvious that Veere Di Wedding will do better than Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.''
People Are Excited To Watch VDW
He further added, "Veere Di Wedding's buzz is very positive. It has got the right kind of vibe around it, exactly what is required for a film of this genre. People are very much excited to watch the film.''
Veere Di Wedding Will Have A Good Weekend
''The songs and the trailer have created good buzz. The box-office performance will surely be good. The film has been promoted fabulously, which is why many people are aware of its existence. If it is well made, it will surely have a good weekend at the box-office," he said.
On A Related Note
''In an interview with PTI, Harshvardhan had said that the clash was not a very big deal. "There are 52 weeks in a year and there are so many of us in the family who are working in films and it is bound to happen at some point or the other. Both (Verre The Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero) are different films. I don't think it is that big a deal as people are making it.''
Keep watching this space for more updates on the box office collection of Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.