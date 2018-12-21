 »   »   »  Zero FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: This SRK Film Turns Out To Be A Major Disappointment

Zero Box Office First Day Collection : Shahrukh Khan | Katrina Kaif | Anushka Sharma | FilmiBeat

One of the most anticipated films of 2018, Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero hit the theatrical screens on Friday. There was a huge anticipation around the film considering it had King Khan portraying one of his most challenging roles of his career- that of a vertically-challenged man. What added more to the excitement was the fact that the film marked the reunion of the 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan' trio- SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

While Shahrukh Khan's portrayal of pint-sized Bauua Singh won hearts all over, the film as a whole, failed to impress majority of the critics who blamed the inconsistent second-half for the disappointment. Zero too, received mixed reactions from the audience.

According to a Business Today report, Zero reportedly released across 5,965 theatres all over the world. As per early estimates, the film minted around Rs. 15 to 20 crore on its first day. As per a Box Office India report, the opening in terms of occupancy is a little less than 2.0 (Hindi) but the release is wider. While Zero is expected to pik up numbers over the weekend, a negative word-of-mouth could play a major spoilsport.

Meanwhile, here's how Twitterati reacted to the film-