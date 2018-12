 »   »   »  Zero FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: This SRK Film Turns Out To Be A Major Disappointment

Yasir Khan ‏@YaRdLeY002

"Watch #Zero today fdfs and loved it and want to feel love once again... that's why I am going tomorrow also...my rating I think so heart says all.."

Salwa Ali Khan ‏ @salwa1198

"@iamsrk You are supremely talented. Not being biased at all! Absolutely LOVED your performance. Despite being skeptical about seeing you as a vertically challenged character, I forgot it was you. You won me over as @BauuaSingh! #Zero is a package! Laughed & cried. Proud of you."

Sunny Kesh ‏ @Sunnykesh

"#Zero means zero logic. Whole Katrina episode wasn't necessary at all. I'm shocked this is a product of Anand L Rai. #ZeroReview."

Farhan ‏@Fanu1Farhan

"@iamsrk is wasting his valuable talents in shit movies without reading script.. without script why you are experimenting yaar Huge Disappointment #ZeroReview By A SRK Fan Heart Broken Again #zero #ZeroDay."

Jihan Khan ‏ @JihaneKhan

"Coming back to Mumbai for one day, skiped the rehearsals too for the show, just for @iamsrk 's eyes. Every time i come to watch his movies really very deserving to let anything between hands and just Enjoying his fabulous acting. This time #Zero Such another masterpiece!"

Sayani ❤ ‏ @its_me_Sayani

"What to say about the vfx! Everybody has already watched it... But I just witnessed some acting worth watching..... Awfff.... My mind is blogged with #Zero."

Haroon Rashid @iHaroonRashid

"Ok sorry in advance. #Zero is hugely disappointing. Great first half, dismal second. #SRK is brilliant throughout - so is Katrina Kaif. The dialogue is sharp but everything else falls flat. Please release the Nooran Sisters/Rahat track in full - it was the best song in the film."

Naomi Datta ‏ @nowme_datta

"This is the best SRK performance I have seen in years. The ALR universe is always absurdist - it either works for you or it doesnt. The dialogue is very sharp. Of course, the film requires a suspension of disbelief but I liked it. Liked the first half more! #Zero."