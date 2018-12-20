 »   »   »  Zero Box Office Prediction: Will Shahrukh Khan's Bauua Singh Work Its Charm At The Box Office?

Trade Analyst Akshay Rathi Is Confident That Zero Will Open Over 30 Crore

A Hindustan Times report quoted him as saying, "It has Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Anushka, Katrina...what else can you ask for! It has all the elements that take to make a blockbuster. More importantly, the trailer has really connected very well with the people. The anticipation around it is huge."

'Zero Should Do Well'

"It's been a while since any big Hindi movie did great business. There is a huge audience waiting for an entertainer. The last movie in Hindi was Thugs of Hindostan which obviously underperformed a great deal. Zero is the first big ticket movie coming after that so it should do well."

Zero To Cross 100 Crores?

Akshay says, "After the third day, where the movie will head to, will purely depend on the merit of its content. If it's a good film, it will cross the 100 crore mark in three days.

If it turns out to be a disappointing film like Thugs of Hindostan which after an opening of Rs 50 crore fell to more than 50 percent on the second day, let's hope this doesn't happen in this case. Aanand should create his magic yet again and make the audiences come to the cinemas."

On Zero Beating Thugs Of Hindostan's Box Office Collections

"Thugs of Hindostan released day after Diwali, the biggest day for a movie business. That was a national holiday.

Zero is releasing on a regular working Friday. Not only this, the significant Kannada film KGF is also releasing on the same day and will take substantial number of screens and shows. So, even that makes a difference."

Will Simmba Affect Zero's Collection In Week 2?

To this, Akshay Rathi said, "Rohit Shetty is one of the most entertaining filmmakers in the industry. Ranveer Singh is huge post Padmaavat. No matter what comes ahead of it, every film does the business it deserves to do.

Even if Simmba takes some of the screens and does well, Zero will continue to do well if people want to watch it. Most people watch the film in its first week.

Those who are not able to watch it, they go for it in the second and third week and are comparatively lesser number of people."

On The Other Hand, Girish Johar Predicted Rs. 25-27 Crore As The Opening Collection

The trade analyst told Indian Express, "Being a non-holiday Friday, the film is expected to earn something between Rs 25-27 crore. Clocking around 3500 screens, everything is going well for SRK. His character Bauaa Singh has become a household name because of a well-crafted promotion strategy."

What Other Than SRK Could Pull People Into The Theatres?

To this, he said, "Aanand L Rai will act as an important factor in pulling people to the theaters to watch Zero. He is a fantastic director who has a knack of connecting with his audience.

He is known for convincing the audience with his story and characters. Now, if he has played the emotional card right just like Rajkummar Hirani and succeeds in convincing people of Shah Rukh's dwarfism, then there is no stopping Zero at the box office."