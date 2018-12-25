 »   »   »  Zero Box Office Collection Day 4: SRK Film Crosses The Lifetime Collection Of Jab Harry Met Sejal!

A Litmus Test For Zero

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Zero 's early estimates for Monday - Dec 24th - All-India Nett is around ₹ 10 Crs.."

This Comes As A Breather

While Zero is yet to cross the 100-crore mark even after five days, the only solace is that it has managed to release ahead of the lifetime collection of SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal. (64.33 crores)

Zero Crosses 100-Crore Mark Worldwide

The Shahrukh Khan starrer has collected Rs. 107 crores worldwide in its opening weekend.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, ""#Zero 1st Weekend WW BO: #India Nett - ₹ 59.07 Crs Gross - ₹ 72 Crs Overseas: Gross - ₹ 35 Crs Total - ₹ 107 Crs."

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap Had This To Say About Watching Zero

In a series of tweets, the filmmaker wrote, "Really really liked "Zero". Barring one sequence where all the stars gather post interval, which disconnected me .No easy resolutions , stretching the imagination its really a brave film. It engaged me through out. I really feel its the people's expectations that disappoints them."

'The Best Way To Read A Book & Watch A Film Is To Go In With A Blank Slate'

He tweeted, "I have always maintained and tell my people , that best way to read a book and watch a film is to go in with a blank slate . And its ironical that the reason some films get made (superstars) is also the reason they are not seen in correct perspective."

Zero Deserves A Viewing: Anurag Kashyap's Review

"Zero deserves a viewing just for so many new grounds it breaks within the mainstream . And then seeing all the Stars getting out of their comfort zones and pushing themselves by breaking the typecasts, breaking the expectations and not playing safe. I really liked the film," Anurag further wrote on his Twitter handle.