English
 »   »   »  Zero Box Office Collection Day 4: SRK Film Crosses The Lifetime Collection Of Jab Harry Met Sejal!

Zero Box Office Collection Day 4: SRK Film Crosses The Lifetime Collection Of Jab Harry Met Sejal!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shahrukh Khan's much awaited Christmas release, 'Zero' hit the theatrical screens on Friday. However, the film failed to match up the expectation levels and fall short of an 'impressive' opening inspite of getting a wide release.

    Zero minted an opening collection of Rs. 20.14 crores on Friday. The collections dropped on Saturday owing to negative reviews from critics and mixed reaction from the audience and the film grossed Rs. 18.22 crores. However, the film picked up business on Sunday and collected Rs. 20.71 crores. 

    However, the film struggled to hold at the box office on Monday and as per early estimates, minted around Rs. 10 crores on Monday-

    A Litmus Test For Zero

    Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "#Zero 's early estimates for Monday - Dec 24th - All-India Nett is around ₹ 10 Crs.."

    This Comes As A Breather

    While Zero is yet to cross the 100-crore mark even after five days, the only solace is that it has managed to release ahead of the lifetime collection of SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal. (64.33 crores)

    Zero Crosses 100-Crore Mark Worldwide

    The Shahrukh Khan starrer has collected Rs. 107 crores worldwide in its opening weekend.

    Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, ""#Zero 1st Weekend WW BO: #India Nett - ₹ 59.07 Crs Gross - ₹ 72 Crs Overseas: Gross - ₹ 35 Crs Total - ₹ 107 Crs."

    Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap Had This To Say About Watching Zero

    In a series of tweets, the filmmaker wrote, "Really really liked "Zero". Barring one sequence where all the stars gather post interval, which disconnected me .No easy resolutions , stretching the imagination its really a brave film. It engaged me through out. I really feel its the people's expectations that disappoints them."

    'The Best Way To Read A Book & Watch A Film Is To Go In With A Blank Slate'

    He tweeted, "I have always maintained and tell my people , that best way to read a book and watch a film is to go in with a blank slate . And its ironical that the reason some films get made (superstars) is also the reason they are not seen in correct perspective."

    Zero Deserves A Viewing: Anurag Kashyap's Review

    "Zero deserves a viewing just for so many new grounds it breaks within the mainstream . And then seeing all the Stars getting out of their comfort zones and pushing themselves by breaking the typecasts, breaking the expectations and not playing safe. I really liked the film," Anurag further wrote on his Twitter handle.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 12:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue