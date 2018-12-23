 »   »   »  Zero Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: This SRK Starrer Slips At The Box Office!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Shahrukh Khan's much awaited film 'Zero' released in theatrical screens on Friday. While the film opened to mixed reviews, King Khan's portrayal of Bauua Singh charmed everyone. The Aanand L. Rai directorial minted an opening collection of Rs. 20.14 crores on Day 1 and became Shahrukh Khan's fifth highest grossing after Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Dilwale and Raees.
Speaking about the second day box office collections, the film slipped at the box office on Day 2 minting Rs. 18.22 crores. The total box office collection now stands at Rs. 18.22 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Zero slips on Day 2... Biz should've witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO... Decline on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 9.53%... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: ₹ 38.36 cr. India biz."
Meanwhile, check out how the netizens reacted after watching Zero-
Samina ✨ @SRKsSamina
Such a courageous venture by the most courageous @iamsrk. Only Shah has the guts to do something so different! Our Bauua entertains and draws us in... and his love story with Aafia is a beautiful one to witness! Go watch Zero again and again#ZeroFamilyEntertainer #Zero."
Nitin Bhatnagar @nitinbhatnagaar
"@iamsrk #Zero is an emotional masterpiece that is touching your soul Great work loved each frame."
Md Hussain S ⭐ @ItsHusanyS
"Saw #Zero no words laughed, cried & enjoyed the incompleteness, heartbreaking, luv & life @aanandlrai u just make me feel@iamsrk i luv u till the last breath u r the KING @AnushkaSharma u r just awesome, mesmerising & luved ever #KatrinaKaif Outstanding."
Ankur kumar @Ankurkrtweets
"I am his big fan but @iamsrk disappointed me with #Zero. An outsider who made his way to the top. History will remember him as the greatest actor of his time. I believe he can do more with the position he is in."
Hameed @imHamee
"#zero first half was good with Anand L Rai touch but 2nd half don't know whether it's directed by Anand L Rai ... SRK the actor is visible here as he does such a good acting but script is faltered in second half ... 2/5 ... When is SJSA supposed to be released ?"
Md Emraan A @am_Emraan
"Watched #Zero @iamsrk what a spellbound performance, he's just put his n soul in it. Take a bow Bhai. Ur witty n quirky as #Bauaa won the hearts #WELOVEZERO @AnushkaSharma top notch performance #Katrinakaif u were gorgeous n #Anandlrai it's out of the park. Let's celebrate "0".
Koushik Nuvvula @iamKOUSHIKrk
"Dear vintage #Srk please come back @iamsrk #Zero."
Jatin Panchhi @JatinJP
"#Zero starts off on such a good promise, till interval it feels like finally SRK has regained his midas touch! But.. But.. But.. @aanandlrai WTF did you do in 2nd half? It was an absolute piece of shit with ZERO coherence! Feeling bad for @iamsrk, he is on a roll HERE."