 »   »   »  Zero Box Office Collection Day 5: Christmas Gives This SRK Starrer A Reason To Rejoice!

One of the most anticipated films of 2018, Zero starring Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif turned out to be a damp squid and failed to impress the audience with its haywire second half. Despite a wide release, Zero managed to rake in Rs. 20.14 crores on its opening day.
Further, the negative reviews and word-of-mouth hampered the film's business on Day 2 as the collections dropped to Rs. 18.22 crores. However, Sunday saw an increase in collections as the movie minted Rs. 20.71 crores. Zero collected Rs. 9.50 crores.
However, the film got a boost in collections yesterday on Christmas and raked in Rs. 12.75 crores. The total five-day box office collection of Zero now stands at Rs. 81.32 crores.
Zero Has A Merry Christmas!
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Zero witnessed growth on Day 5 [#Christmas]... Day 6 [Wed] and Day 7 [Thu] biz crucial... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr, Mon 9.50 cr, Tue 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 81.32 cr. India biz."
Will The Film Cross The 100 Crore Mark?
With Ranveer Singh- Sara Ali Khan's Simmba releasing this Friday, it looks like Zero will have a tough struggle at the box office Friday onwards.
The Collections Of Zero Beats That Of Satyameva Jayate
With Rs 81.32 crore in its kitty, this SRK starrer has now surpassed the lifetime box office collections of John Abraham- Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate (Rs. 80.50 crores.)
SRK Fails To Beat Salman Khan At The Box Office
Salman Khan's Race 3 had crossed the 100 crore mark in its opening weekend and minted Rs. 103 crores. On the other hand, the opening weekend collection of Zero stood at Rs. 59.07 crores.
Here's How Zero Fared Overseas On Day 5
Zero minted Rs 27.39 lakhs from 25 screens in Australia and Rs. 14.29 lakhs from 10 screens in New Zealand.
Zero Will Cross Fan's Lifetime Collection Today
Zero will cross the lifetime collection of Rs. 85 crores today and then head for the Rs. 100 cr mark. Will it surpass the collections of SRK's Raees (Rs. 137.51 crores). Only time will tell!