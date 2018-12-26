 »   »   »  Zero Box Office Collection Day 5: Christmas Gives This SRK Starrer A Reason To Rejoice!

One of the most anticipated films of 2018, Zero starring Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif turned out to be a damp squid and failed to impress the audience with its haywire second half. Despite a wide release, Zero managed to rake in Rs. 20.14 crores on its opening day.

Further, the negative reviews and word-of-mouth hampered the film's business on Day 2 as the collections dropped to Rs. 18.22 crores. However, Sunday saw an increase in collections as the movie minted Rs. 20.71 crores. Zero collected Rs. 9.50 crores.

However, the film got a boost in collections yesterday on Christmas and raked in Rs. 12.75 crores. The total five-day box office collection of Zero now stands at Rs. 81.32 crores.