 »   »   »  Zero Weekend Box Office Collection

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Over 43 Dead; 600 Injured After ‘Volcano Tsunami’ Hits Indonesia
-
- GST Council Approves Tax Cut On TV, Video Games, Power Banks And More!
- 10 Viral Videos Of 2018
- Flashback 2018 — Top 5 ODI Innings By Indian Batsmen
- Eight Places to Travel in India When You're Single
- Tata Tiago JTP Deliveries Begin Along With Tigor JTP — First Tiago JTP In India Goes To Mumbai
- Claustrophobia — Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
- Deepika Padukone Writes Note To Fans Days Before Her Wedding; Writes About Fighting Depression
Shahrukh Khan's much-awaited film Zero finally hit the big screens on Friiday. While Shahrukh Khan's portrayal of a vertically challenged man named Bauua Singh received rave reviews, the film failed to live up to the expectation and opened to mixed response.
Zero minted an opening box office collection of Rs. 20.14 crores on Friday. The business saw a drop on Day 2 as it collected Rs. 18. 22 crores. Now if early reports are believed, the third day collection of the film is around Rs. 18.25- 18.75 crores. The weekend box office collection of Zero is around Rs. 55 crores.
Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about the movie-
krishan mehta @krishna42r
"@iamsrk @Iam_Prerna 1st half blockbuster...second half good..katrina and srk acting is too good...#simple review...#Zero."
Siddhant Gureja @__sid_7
"Just watched #Zero.1st of the movie is well-packed with humor but 2nd half is boring due to poor script and screenplay.And that is the basic Loo-break of the movie. Could have been appreciated if the movie was good after interval. @AnushkaSharma acted really well."
Khan fans @beingkhanfans
Srk is just extraordinary in #zero. Script mein thodi development ho sakti thi overall its a good film not that bad how it is being trolled. SRK should focus on good content now btw 3.5/5."
Shravan Kumar @Shravankumar_Ji
"Saw Zero this film is a treat to watch. One of finest film of Shah Rukh Khan, realistic emotional scenes, Shah Rukh Khan lived in this film not acted...
#ZeroWinningHearts #Zero #Shahrukhkhan #ZeroFamilyEntertainer."
Limon @Limon42640971
"I think "zero" is Shah Rukh khan career best perfomance till date .Top class acting
Anushka ! O my god!!! I'm speechless when i see her character and how does she Mach up!Absolutely amazing. Katrina on fire short role bt superb.
Zeeshan ayyub fabulous. Masterpiece #Zero."
Sci @Sciyuri
"I watched #Zero It's different, a bit out there. Not my cuppa tea but I'm a SRK stan so I had to watch it."
®av! @Ravi_kantcute
"#ZERO is the movie that will be with you for a long after leaving from the cinema hall, that will force you to think how can anyone be like that? A Bow to it! If you miss this then pls miss the whole Bollywood. @iamsrk Salute to you sir.. #ZeroWinningHearts."