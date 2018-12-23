 »   »   »  Zero Weekend Box Office Collection

krishan mehta ‏ @krishna42r

"@iamsrk @Iam_Prerna 1st half blockbuster...second half good..katrina and srk acting is too good...#simple review...#Zero."

Siddhant Gureja ‏ @__sid_7

"Just watched #Zero.1st of the movie is well-packed with humor but 2nd half is boring due to poor script and screenplay.And that is the basic Loo-break of the movie. Could have been appreciated if the movie was good after interval. @AnushkaSharma acted really well."

Khan fans ‏@beingkhanfans

Srk is just extraordinary in #zero. Script mein thodi development ho sakti thi overall its a good film not that bad how it is being trolled. SRK should focus on good content now btw 3.5/5."

Shravan Kumar ‏ @Shravankumar_Ji

"Saw Zero this film is a treat to watch. One of finest film of Shah Rukh Khan, realistic emotional scenes, Shah Rukh Khan lived in this film not acted...

#ZeroWinningHearts #Zero #Shahrukhkhan #ZeroFamilyEntertainer."

Limon ‏ @Limon42640971

"I think "zero" is Shah Rukh khan career best perfomance till date .Top class acting

Anushka ! O my god!!! I'm speechless when i see her character and how does she Mach up!Absolutely amazing. Katrina on fire short role bt superb.

Zeeshan ayyub fabulous. Masterpiece #Zero."

Sci ‏ @Sciyuri

"I watched #Zero It's different, a bit out there. Not my cuppa tea but I'm a SRK stan so I had to watch it."

®av! ‏ @Ravi_kantcute

"#ZERO is the movie that will be with you for a long after leaving from the cinema hall, that will force you to think how can anyone be like that? A Bow to it! If you miss this then pls miss the whole Bollywood. @iamsrk Salute to you sir.. #ZeroWinningHearts."