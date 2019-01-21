2.0 Closing Box Office Collection: This Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar Film Is A Blockbuster Worldwide!

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar teamed up for Shankar's 2.0 which was touted to be India's costliest film last year. The big-budget film smashed all records at the box office.The film broke Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's record at the Tamil Nadu box office and also became Rajinikanth's highest grossing film ever at Chennai box office as well as in Hindi markets.

The closing box office collection of this Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar starrer stands at Rs. 713.50 crores worldwide gross.

2.0 Is A Smashing Hit In Bollywood Speaking about Bollywood, 2.0 surpassed the lifetime collections of Thugs of Hindostan, Baaghi 2 and Race 3 in Bollywood. 'Thalaiva' Rules In The South 2.0 minted Rs. 136 crores gross in Tamil Nadu, Rs. 23.50 crores in Kerala and Rs. 96 crores in Telugu states. The total box office of 2.0 in South is Rs. 255.5 crores. (gross) 2.0 Hits It Straight Out Of The Park The total box office collection of 2.0 in the rest of India amounts to Rs. 255 crores. (gross). 2.0 Total Box Office Collection In India The total box office collection of Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar's 2.0 in India stands at Rs. 565.50 crores (gross). 2.0 Overseas Box Office Collection The Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar's magic worked his charm in international territories as well as the film minted a gross total of Rs. 148 crores there.

Earlier while speaking about playing the role of a villain in this film, Akshay Kumar shared, "It was really a hard process for me to get the prosthetics done. For almost three and a half hours, I had to sit down quietly and do nothing. Three people used to work on my body and I had to stay patient...that was tough.

I would say that the whole process of prosthetics made me a much calmer and patient person. I am already a patient person, but this made me more subtle and mellow at that time."

When asked about his working experience with Rajinikanth, the superstar said, "He is such a fantastic actor that even if you give him the shortest possible line as a dialogue, he will deliver it in the most epic way. He has the knack of filling a simple line with style and a lot of swag. He makes an ordinary line an extraordinary one.

I observed him doing this throughout the making of the film and wondered how does he do that? That is what I spoke to him about later. I will always remember how to deliver an ordinary line in the most extraordinary way."

ALSO READ: PM Modi Asks, 'How's The Josh?' At A B-Town Event, Later Reacts To Kartik Aaryan's 'Backfie' Photo!