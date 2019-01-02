 »   »   »  Aamir Khan Delivers His FIRST FLOP In China; Thugs Of Hindostan Fails To Impress There As Well!

Aamir Khan's First Flop Show In China

Thugs Of Hindostan is Aamir Khan's first film to fail to impress after the massive success of 3 Idiots, Dangal and Secret Superstars which won him massive revenues along with a great fan-following.

Thugs Of Hindostan Faces Rejection In China

Global Times reported that Thugs of Hindostan raked 10.74 million yuan (USD1.56 million) at the box office and according to Chinese movie ticketing platform Maoyan, the movie is estimated to get in only 96.1 million yuan, possibly the worst of Aamir's movie performances in China.

The Makers Had Hoped That The Film Will Work In China

The report further stated that Thugs of Hindostan had performed miserably at the Indian box office too and the makers had hoped Aamir's popularity in China will help the film pull through but that did not happen.

Aamir Khan Had Produced The Chinese Version Of TOH

According to PTI, Aamir, who is known as Mi Shu or Uncle Mi in China, had produced a special Chinese edition. He had also promoted the film for almost two weeks before the release by visiting a number of key cities including Guangzhou, Xi'an, Nanjing and Shanghai.

Aamir Had Taken The Full Responsibility Of The Film's Failure

"I take full responsibility for Thugs not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure we tried our level best. We didn't leave any stone unturned but somewhere we went wrong.

There are some people who liked the film, and we would like to thank them but they are in minority. Majority didn't like and we realise this," the actor was quoted as saying at an event.