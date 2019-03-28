Akshay Kumar's Kesari Crosses The Rs 100 Crore Mark At The Box Office!

Kesari Crosses The Rs 100 Crore Mark

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter by saying, ''#Kesari is now *fastest* ₹ 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]... Crosses ₹ 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: ₹ 100.01 cr. India biz... ₹ 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9].''

Numbers Will Continue To Grow

Akshay Kumar's Kesari got lots of positive reviews and the movie is still standing tall at the box office. The film will continue its momentum for the upcoming weekend and further boost its box office numbers.

Will Kesari Cross The Rs 200 Crore Mark?

Going by how fast the movie touched the Rs 100 crore mark, we'll have to wait and see if Kesari will cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the same speed. Going by Akshay Kumar's legion of fans, the film might cross the milestone sooner than we expect.

Kudos To The Team!

The making of Kesari was exceptionally made and kudos to the crew and starcast for giving the audiences an experience they would never forget.