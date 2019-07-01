Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Has An Impressive Weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana's crime thriller 'Article 15', based on real-life incidents, is having a golden run at the box office due to positive word-of-mouth and rave reviews from the critics. The film minted an opening collection of Rs 5.02 crore on Friday, which was followed by Rs. 7.25 crore on Saturday. Early estimates suggest that the movie earned around Rs 8 crore on Sunday. (will be updated once the figures are out).

Earlier in an interview, Ayushmann had said that the movie should be declared tax-free. The actor was quoted as saying, "It should be declared tax-free. It is important that such films reach more people. It is not a comedy or an entertaining film, it is based on a grim subject, which is important and should be watched by maximum people."

Meanwhile, praises continue to pour over for this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer on Twitter.

Priyanka Jain @Priyanka_0901 "Thank you @ayushmannk & the team of #Article15 for showcasing the grim & gruesome reality that needs to be addressed & dealt with on an immediate basis. It is petrifying that these things still exist in our country. Thank You for igniting hope! #Article15Review #AyushmannKhurrana." Kapil kumar @Kapil4sure "@anubhavsinha #Article15 is a honest effort in a long time to portray something so important. We should all open our eyes, get out of the narrow frame of mind and appreciate this creation. And yes, it does insult, but everyone, every caste!!" Jnyanaranjan Dash @jnyana91 "@ayushmannk @anubhavsinha thank u for such a powerful movie like #Article15 .. it is not a movie, its like a mirror to the naked truth of our society." Tanmay Amar @tanmay_amar "#Article15 - what a movie! Left me in a daze. Can't remember the last time I was left as stunned and made as uncomfortable by a movie." Riddhi Taneja @riddhi_taneja "Must watch movie #Article15. Loved all the characters specifically the ones played by @ayushmannk and @sayanigupta. Brilliant acting. Thanks to the whole team for this amazing work."

