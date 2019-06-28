Article 15 FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Begins On A Slow Note

Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15' starring Ayushmann Khurrana hit the theatrical screens this Friday (July 28, 2019). The film received rave reviews by the critics and going by the early trends, even the audience seem to be loving the film. However, that didn't translate into the morning shows occupancy as the film reportedly began on a slow note on its opening day.

According to a report in Box office India, Article 15 took a 10-15 per cent opening which is higher than Ayushmann's previous film 'AndhaDhun'. However, it is facing stiff competition at the box office from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. (Box office umbers will be updated once out)

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.