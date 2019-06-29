English
    Article 15 FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Begins On A Slow Note

    By
    |
    Article 15 Box Office First Day Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana | Anubhav Sinha | FilmiBeat

    Anubhav Sinha's 'Article 15' starring Ayushmann Khurrana hit the theatrical screens this Friday (July 28, 2019). The film received rave reviews by the critics and going by the early trends, even the audience seem to be loving the film. However, that didn't translate into the morning shows occupancy as the film reportedly began on a slow note on its opening day.

    According to a report in Box office India, Article 15 took a 10-15 per cent opening which is higher than Ayushmann's previous film 'AndhaDhun'. However, it is facing stiff competition at the box office from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Buzz is that the film minted an estimated opening collection of around Rs. 3.5 crore. (Box office umbers will be updated once out)

    Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

    Haricharan ‏ @booksroundup

    "#Article15 is the bravest and most important Indian film of this decade. It stares into the eyes of deep-rooted caste problem of India and addresses it in the most riveting, impactful and honest fashion. Absolutely blown away. Highly recommended."

    vishesh ‏ @vroy38

    "And what a powerful performance by @ayushmannk, the man is going strength by strength. I cannot imagine any actor who could have pulled this role off as easily as him. Kudos man. #Article15 #Article15Review."

    Aditya ‏ @seekingmyutopia

    "#Article15 is an eye opener that flawlessly depicts the dark flaws of a society in need of an uprising

    @ayushmannk kudos to you for always challenging yourself!"

    G Ramesh ‏ @grameshkerala

    "#Article15 is a must watch movie specially for the youths of the country. @ayushmannk delivers his career best performance. @anubhavsinha triumphs as the captain of the ship."

    Amit Behal ‏ @amitbehalll

    "Watched #Article15 .. Still numb with questions raised in the film by @anubhavsinha Sir! @ayushmannk brilliantly portrays anger, Sadness and frustration against the system! #ManojPahwa #kumudmishra #ishatalwar

    @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub r so good #needforchange #mustwatch."

