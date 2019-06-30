Article 15 SECOND DAY Box Office Collection

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15' which released on Friday (June 28, 2019) opened to positive reviews from the critics and has also managed to impress the audience as well.

Inspired by real-life incidents, the film revolves around how three Dalit girls get brutally gang-raped and then murdered with their bodies left hanging on a tree, after they ask for a hike in their daily wages. Ayushmann Khurrana as the cop steps into investigate and search for one of the three girls, only to discover how deeply-rooted the caste-system is in our society.

After minting an opening box office collection of Rs. 5.02 crore on Friday, early estimates suggest that the Saturday morning occupancy for Article 15 is in the range of 35-40%. The numbers might double in the evening through positive word-of-mouth.

Meanwhile, here's how the Twitterati reacted to this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

Nishan Nanaiah ‏ @nishankpn "#Article15 Brilliant film..Must watch..Need of the hour..such films shud b made Every actor did perfect justice to their characters.. @ayushmannk @Mdzeeshanayyub Kumud Mishra, sayoni, Manoj pahwa,sushil pandey n othrs, all did a great job Kudos to dir @anubhavsinha and his team." Anirudh Sharma ‏ @anisharma565 "@ayushmannk is savage! #Article15 is just another hint of this man's sheer talent. He's nailing them. Must watch." Ritesh Vaghela ‏ @RitsVagh10 "Watched "आर्टिकल 15".Had some goosebumps moments. And yeah The boy @ayushmannk .You are The Hero man!#Article15." wannabewriter97 ‏ @wannabewriter97 "#Article15 is such a brave and important film! No amount of appreciation can describe how necessary a film like this was in today's India. The dialogues are hard hitting and scenes are damn impactful! Some of them made me uncomfortable n even brought tears to my eyes. Must watch!" Soumya Sett ‏ @soumya_sett "Just watched #Article15 today. One of the most realistic and hard hitting movies on the state of our country today. It will make you reflect quietly after the movie. Great work by @anubhavsinha and @ayushmannk!! We need more such movies."

