Avengers: Endgame Beats Salman Khan's Sultan & Prabhas' Baahubali 2 In First Week!
Marvel's superhero film Avengers: Endgame seems to be unbeatable at the box office as it continues to smash records one after the other. The film is giving a tough competition to our desi films which starred some of the biggest names from Bollywood. It is also now the highest grossing Hollywood film in the country, surpassing the Rs. 227-crore earnings of the previous installment, 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
At the end of Week 1, the box office collection of Avengers: Endgame raced ahead of that of some of the highest grossing films in Bollywood.
The Gross Box Office Collection Of Avengers: Endgame Crosses 300 Crore Mark
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1... Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 310 cr."
Avengers: Endgame vs Hindi Biggies
By the end of Week 1, the net box office collection of the superhero flick (Rs. 260.40 cr. ) crossed that of some of the major Bollywood releases (Baahubali2 Hindi): Rs. 247 cr, Sultan Rs. 229.16 cr [Wed release; 9 days], Tiger Zinda Hai Rs. 206.04 cr., Sanju Rs 202.51 cr., Dangal Rs. 197.54 cr.)
Will The Film Enter The 400 Crore Club?
Taran Adarsh further tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1. ₹ 100 cr: Day 2, ₹ 150 cr: Day 3, ₹ 200 cr: Day 5, ₹ 250 cr: Day 7, Will it finish at ₹ 350 cr or cruise past ₹ 400 cr?... Biz in Week 2 will be the deciding factor. India biz."
Avengers: The Endgame Is Smashing Records In China As Well
The film has become the first Hollywood film to earn $500 million in China. It is also the highest-grossing foreign film there, passing "The Fate of the Furious" ($392.8 million).