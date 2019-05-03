Avengers Endgame Box Office Collections (Week 1) : Beats Sultan and Baahubali 2

Marvel's superhero film Avengers: Endgame seems to be unbeatable at the box office as it continues to smash records one after the other. The film is giving a tough competition to our desi films which starred some of the biggest names from Bollywood. It is also now the highest grossing Hollywood film in the country, surpassing the Rs. 227-crore earnings of the previous installment, 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

At the end of Week 1, the box office collection of Avengers: Endgame raced ahead of that of some of the highest grossing films in Bollywood.