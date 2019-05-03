English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Avengers Endgame Box Office Collections (Week 1) : Beats Sultan and Baahubali 2

    By
    |

    Marvel's superhero film Avengers: Endgame seems to be unbeatable at the box office as it continues to smash records one after the other. The film is giving a tough competition to our desi films which starred some of the biggest names from Bollywood. It is also now the highest grossing Hollywood film in the country, surpassing the Rs. 227-crore earnings of the previous installment, 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

    At the end of Week 1, the box office collection of Avengers: Endgame raced ahead of that of some of the highest grossing films in Bollywood.

    The Gross Box Office Collection Of Avengers: Endgame Crosses 300 Crore Mark

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1... Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 310 cr."

    Avengers: Endgame vs Hindi Biggies

    By the end of Week 1, the net box office collection of the superhero flick (Rs. 260.40 cr. ) crossed that of some of the major Bollywood releases (Baahubali2 Hindi): Rs. 247 cr, Sultan Rs. 229.16 cr [Wed release; 9 days], Tiger Zinda Hai Rs. 206.04 cr., Sanju Rs 202.51 cr., Dangal Rs. 197.54 cr.)

    Will The Film Enter The 400 Crore Club?

    Taran Adarsh further tweeted, "#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1. ₹ 100 cr: Day 2, ₹ 150 cr: Day 3, ₹ 200 cr: Day 5, ₹ 250 cr: Day 7, Will it finish at ₹ 350 cr or cruise past ₹ 400 cr?... Biz in Week 2 will be the deciding factor. India biz."

    Avengers: The Endgame Is Smashing Records In China As Well

    The film has become the first Hollywood film to earn $500 million in China. It is also the highest-grossing foreign film there, passing "The Fate of the Furious" ($392.8 million).

    Rishi Kapoor Confirms He's Cancer-free Now; Says Ranbir Has Shouldered All His Problems

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue