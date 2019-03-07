Badla Box Office Prediction: This Big B- Taapsee Pannu Starrer Expected To Mint Rs. 3 Crore On Day 1

Badla Opening Day Box Office Prediction

According to a report in Indian Express, trade analyst Girish Johar predicted that Badla would mint around Rs. 3 crore on its opening day.

Badla Is Targeted At A Specific Audience

He told the leading daily, ""It looks like an enticing thriller. Though it has good names like Amitabh (Bachchan) and Taapsee (Pannu) attached to it, I feel this kind of niche high-end thrillers are targeted at a specific audience which is the multiplex audience."

The Film Will Pick Up Collection Word-Of-Mouth

"The film is promoted as a thriller and has made the audience keen. I somehow feel this is a film which will work based on word of mouth. It may start decent but once the word of mouth comes into play, it might earn Rs 3 crore on its opening day at the box office."

What Will Drive The Audience To The Theatres?

To this, Johar replied, ""It will be driven by Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Sujoy Ghosh also has a certain fan following for his kind of cinema and he has done quite well in the past, so people are expecting a good thriller this time as well."

Badla vs Captain Marvel

The Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller might face some stiff competition from MCU's Captain Marvel which also hits the theatrical screens in India this Friday.